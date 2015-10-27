Mets players in the movies, on TV: Some of our favorite appearances

These 7 performances by the boys in blue and orange are pretty Amazin’.

The Mets don’t pop up on the big or small screen all that often, but the Amazin’s have had several memorable appearances. With the Mets in the World Series, we look at seven favorite performances by the boys in blue and orange.

Keith Hernandez and Roger McDowell in “Seinfeld”

Keith Hernandez, the former Mets first baseman, had a memorable two-episode stint on “Seinfeld” where he’s at the center of a spitting controversy (the “second-spitter theory,” riffing on the Kennedy assassination theory), dates Elaine and tries to enlist Jerry to help him move some furniture. Reliever Roger McDowell, by the way, was the spitter and appeared on the show as well.

Darryl Strawberry in “The Simpsons,” “Celebrity Apprentice”

While he wasn’t a Met at the time, Darryl Strawberry was a centerpiece of this early “Simpsons” episode about Mr. Burns putting together a team of ringers for a softball game. Homer Simpson is replaced by Strawberry, who later cries in the episode after getting taunted. Strawberry was also fired in week 3 of “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.

Gary Carter, John Franco, Gregg Jefferies, Bobby Bonilla and Al Leiter on “Arli$$”

There were tons of athletes who had cameos on this underrated HBO comedy starring Robert Wuhl. While they weren’t all with the Mets at the time they appeared on the show, they’ll always be Amazin’s in our heart. There’s also a great episode, “The American Game,” that fictionalizes the true story of John Franco’s wrath against starter Rick Reed, a replacement player who crossed the picket line in 1994.

Pedro Astacio, Tsuyoshi Shinjo and Mike Piazza in “Two Weeks Notice”

Stars Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock take in a Mets game in this rom-com and share a scene with the all-star catcher Mike Piazza at Shea Stadium. Bullock gets in the way of a foul ball and gets chastised by Piazza and the fans. You can also see starter Pedro Astacio pitching to on-again, off-again Mets outfielder Tsuyoshi Shinjo.

Doc Gooden in “Batman Begins”

Blink and you might miss the fireballer’s cameo as a police officer.

Tommie Agee, Jerry Grote, Bud Harrelson, Cleon Jones, Ed Kranepool, Tug McGraw, Art Shamsky and Ron Swoboda in “Everybody Loves Raymond”

Ray and Robert are off to the Baseball Hall of Fame to meet these members of the 1969 Mets. Of course, nothing goes according to plan.

Mookie Wilson on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

The Mets 1986 World Series hero helps his Red Sox foil Bill Buckner get redemption with the help of Larry David.