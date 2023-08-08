Here are events to check out across New York City to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop

Hip-Hop as a musical genre, culture, and movement was born at a block party in the Bronx’s Soundview neighborhood on Aug. 11, 1973. It was at this time that DJ Kool Herc showcased a DJ technique using “breaks” that would be the origin of hip-hop. Fifty years later, 1520 Sedgwick Ave. is still a historical site long revered and known as the “Birthplace of Hip Hop.”
From the Bronx’s Grandmaster Flash to Queens’ A Tribe Called Quest to Brooklyn’s Notorious B.I.G. to Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan, there are legends from across the city.
Below are events in New York City — listed by borough — where the public is able to pay homage to hip-hop and its giants and icons.
Manhattan
50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Dance Cruise, with DJ Spinderella
Set sail with Circle Line up and down the Hudson River, honoring the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with some special surprises, including Missy Elliott’s greatest hits with a choreography lesson from Byron, and prepare for nonstop smash hits spun by DJ SPINDERELLA. Circle Line has partnered with uptown’s Universal Hip Hop Museum to donate 50% of all ticket sales revenues from this sail to their institution to celebrate their commitment to the culture.
When: Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, 83 North River Piers, West 43rd Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Sugar Hill Nights: 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Come party with the Sugar Hill Museum as to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop with art making, music and dancing. The event features Grand Wizard Theodore, T la Rock, Lexiglass, Alexis Marcelo and artist Danny Peguero.
When: Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York,NY 10032
Brooklyn
BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend
Join BRIC for its Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! 2023 featuring performances by Digable Planets, Kari Faux, Wiki, Donwill, and Quinnette; a screening of the movie Brown Sugar; Hip-Hop games and talks; and more.
When: Friday, Aug. 11, doors at 6 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Lena Horne Bandshell, 9th Street & Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215
The Bronx
Grand Concourse Library’s Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration
It’s time to pay homage to the past, honor the present, and embrace the future as the community comes together to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop’s unstoppable impact on music, art, and culture. Join NYPL’s Grand Concourse Library for some music and games.
When: Friday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Concourse Library, 155 East 173rd Street, Bronx, NY 10457
Birthplace of Hip Hop’s 50 Year Block Festival
Free block parties and events will take place across all five boroughs celebrating the 50-year legacy of hip hop. Longtime teacher, cultural leader, and hip hop icon KRS-One will collaborate with the city as well to help curate and perform at the block parties. These events will feature a lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists alongside street art installations, food vendors, interactive experiences, and educational-entertainment talks.
When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: 1520 Sedgwick Ave Bronx, NY 10453
Join the anniversary celebration of Hip-Hop by signing up for a 3.1 run presented by Hip-Hop Runzz. Have fun either solo or with friends and family.
When: Friday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Where: Soundview Park, Lafayette Avenue and Colgate Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10473
Queens
Queens Botanical Garden’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary
Join the Queens Botanical Garden for Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary and celebrate with a DJ set, break dance youth battle, dance lesson, and talk from SherwinTheArtist.
When: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 4350 Main Street, Flushing,NY11355
Staten Island
Staten Island Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
For this celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Raekwon the Chef honors that legacy with a few friends, including Staten Island native Tyrone Briggs, performing with the borough’s funkiest fusion band the Jazztronauts, and Shyheim, the Wu-Tang-affiliated MC. The pillars of hip-hop will be celebrated with live graffiti, dance and streetwear vendors. In association with Maker Park Radio, a nonprofit community internet radio station in Staten Island’s Stapleton neighborhood.
When: Friday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Stapleton Waterfront Park, Water St. and Navy Pier Ct., Staten Island, NY, 10304