Here are events to check out across New York City to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hip-Hop as a musical genre, culture, and movement was born at a block party in the Bronx’s Soundview neighborhood on Aug. 11, 1973. It was at this time that DJ Kool Herc showcased a DJ technique using “breaks” that would be the origin of hip-hop. Fifty years later, 1520 Sedgwick Ave. is still a historical site long revered and known as the “Birthplace of Hip Hop.”

From the Bronx’s Grandmaster Flash to Queens’ A Tribe Called Quest to Brooklyn’s Notorious B.I.G. to Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan, there are legends from across the city.

Below are events in New York City — listed by borough — where the public is able to pay homage to hip-hop and its giants and icons.

Manhattan

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Dance Cruise, with DJ Spinderella

Set sail with Circle Line up and down the Hudson River, honoring the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with some special surprises, including Missy Elliott’s greatest hits with a choreography lesson from Byron, and prepare for nonstop smash hits spun by DJ SPINDERELLA. Circle Line has partnered with uptown’s Universal Hip Hop Museum to donate 50% of all ticket sales revenues from this sail to their institution to celebrate their commitment to the culture.

When: Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, 83 North River Piers, West 43rd Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Sugar Hill Nights: 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

Come party with the Sugar Hill Museum as to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop with art making, music and dancing. The event features Grand Wizard Theodore, T la Rock, Lexiglass, Alexis Marcelo and artist Danny Peguero.

When: Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032

Brooklyn

BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend

Join BRIC for its Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! 2023 featuring performances by Digable Planets, Kari Faux, Wiki, Donwill, and Quinnette; a screening of the movie Brown Sugar; Hip-Hop games and talks; and more.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, doors at 6 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Lena Horne Bandshell, 9th Street & Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215

The Bronx

Grand Concourse Library’s Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration

It’s time to pay homage to the past, honor the present, and embrace the future as the community comes together to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop’s unstoppable impact on music, art, and culture. Join NYPL’s Grand Concourse Library for some music and games.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Concourse Library, 155 East 173rd Street, Bronx, NY 10457

Birthplace of Hip Hop’s 50 Year Block Festival

Free block parties and events will take place across all five boroughs celebrating the 50-year legacy of hip hop. Longtime teacher, cultural leader, and hip hop icon KRS-One will collaborate with the city as well to help curate and perform at the block parties. These events will feature a lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists alongside street art installations, food vendors, interactive experiences, and educational-entertainment talks.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1520 Sedgwick Ave Bronx, NY 10453

Hip Hop 50th Anniversary 5K

Join the anniversary celebration of Hip-Hop by signing up for a 3.1 run presented by Hip-Hop Runzz. Have fun either solo or with friends and family.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Soundview Park, Lafayette Avenue and Colgate Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10473

Queens

Queens Botanical Garden’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary

Join the Queens Botanical Garden for Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary and celebrate with a DJ set, break dance youth battle, dance lesson, and talk from SherwinTheArtist.

When: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 4350 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355

Staten Island

Staten Island Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

For this celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Raekwon the Chef honors that legacy with a few friends, including Staten Island native Tyrone Briggs, performing with the borough’s funkiest fusion band the Jazztronauts, and Shyheim, the Wu-Tang-affiliated MC. The pillars of hip-hop will be celebrated with live graffiti, dance and streetwear vendors. In association with Maker Park Radio, a nonprofit community internet radio station in Staten Island’s Stapleton neighborhood.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Waterfront Park, Water St. and Navy Pier Ct., Staten Island, NY, 10304