Mark your calendars — Governors Ball is back to kick off the summer in New York City.

The three-day festival is open to all ages and will take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field in Queens. The festival will take place rain or shine and will run from 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Governors Ball has officially announced the lineup of 60+ for this year’s festival, which will be headlined by Kid Cudi on June 10, Halsey on June 11, and J. Cole on June 12, all of whom have strong ties to New York City. Performers for this year’s festival include Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis The Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and many more.

This year, Governors Ball Music Festival promoters Founders Entertainment will make a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire.

The greater Governors Ball community can show their individual support for the victims as well by donating to the relief effort via the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

Tickets for 3-day and 1-day general admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase at Govball.com on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET. Payment plans are available. Check out the full lineup on the Governors Ball website or below:

Friday, June 10:

Kid Cudi, Migos, Jack Harlow, Louis The Child, Black Pumas, Skepta, Quinn XCII, Madeon, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger, Aly & AJ, Paris Texas, Julia Wolf, Between Friends, Ultra Q, Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11:

Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, ASHNIKKO, YG, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Gus Dapperton, Benee, Peach Tree Rascals, The Teskey Brothers, Valley, Almost Monday, Dehd, OCTAVIO the Dweeb, Millington

Sunday, June 12:

J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, J.I.D, COIN, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, DUCKWRTH, Del Water Gap, Jax, Ken Car$on, De’Wayne, The Brummies, Kaien Cruz