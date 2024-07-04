Madame Tussauds adds Drake’s wax figure to new immersive music area

Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square debuts a new wax figure of Drake, alongside other iconic artists, in the revamped music area.

The music area, designed by Merlin Magic Making, pays tribute to iconic stars from the music industry and now welcoming Canadian singer Drake.

Visitors can’t miss Drake’s wax figure as he is dressed in his distinctive style, a khaki shearling “shacket,” distressed gray tee, black and khaki tie-dye jeans, white Air Force 1 sneakers and silver jewelry. His pose pays homage to his OVO brand, the iconic owl hand sign which fans will easily recognize.

Additionally, the new area transports visitors into the heart of a New Year’s Eve concert in Times Square, no need to wait until December to become part of the famous New York City’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Our new Music experience is one of those magical spaces within the museum that guests are immediately drawn to, so we’re confident the reimagined area, which is more immersive than ever, will bring a new level of excitement to the experience,” said Eliza Rose, marketing manager for Madame Tussauds New York.

The lineup features generations of iconic music industry leaders, from legacy acts to today’s biggest stars including Beyoncé, Elvis, Anitta, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.

“With so many A-list musicians surrounding you, who wouldn’t feel like a star here?” Rose added.

The attraction offers a completely immersive experience with countdown clocks, celebrity New Year’s resolutions and confetti-strewn floors. For those thirsty for more, guests will be able to experience a brand new tour, the Behind-The-Scenes tour.

In this tour, visitors will learn about the world of wax artistry and production. Every detail explained, from selecting the garments and accessories to sculpting to makeup.

A unique experience recommended to lovers of pop culture.