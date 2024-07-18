Seven NYC ice cream parlors with unique flavors to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday, July 21, National Ice Cream Day and its 40th anniversary will be celebrated in New York City. Known for its diversity, there are plenty of spots around the city with unconventional and new ice cream options for you to cool off with this summer.

Check out these seven NYC locations highlighting one of America’s favorite desserts:

Global sensations at Soft Swerve

Five locations throughout NYC

www.softswervenyc.com

Known for its signature soft serves, Soft Swerve is offering a 15% discount on its fan-favorite selection of ice cream and soft serve options inspired by Asian flavors. With five locations across the city, you are never too far away from these awe-inspiring sweet treats. With their brightly colored, signature soft serve flavors including vanilla, black sesame and purple yam and ice cream flavors like Thai Tea, matcha and Vietnamese Coffee, there are so many options to choose from. Dairy-free flavors and a multitude of crunchy and creamy toppings and cones allow you to customize your ice cream just to your liking.

Pickle Ice Cream at Jacob’s Pickles

Four New York City locations

www.jacobspickles.com

When traveling to or from the city this summer, stop by Jacob’s Pickles at the Moynihan Food Hall to cool down with their experimental pickle soft serve. Available all year long, this sweet, salty and sour combination is sure to raise an eyebrow and satisfy your taste buds. Served in a cup and topped with Jacob’s iconic pickle slices, this dessert is perfect for adventurous foodies and pickle lovers alike. And to top it all off, this quirky creation is vegan too.

Sophisticated flavors at Malai

268 Smith St., Brooklyn

www.malai.co

Malai’s flagship Brooklyn location is home to more than 50 dairy and non-dairy ice cream flavors. These options are handcrafted and highlight South Asian cuisine and desserts. Rotating on a seasonal selection, up to 12 flavors are available at a time with two constantly changing soft serve options also available. Flavors include, but are in no way limited to, Cardamom Pistachio Crumble, Date Tamarind, Orange Fennel, Red Chili Chocolate and so many others. Malai also features recipes on their website where you can include their ice creams in other classic desserts like kheer pound cake, fruit salads, tarts and doughnuts.

Plant-based picks at Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St., Lower East Side

urbandessertlab.com

The “World’s First Oat-Milk Ice Crème Shoppe”, Urban Dessert Lab, is bringing plant-based ice crème and other desserts to the big city. Founders and sisters Courtney and Zan have introduced an innovative and one-of-a-kind Line and Layering Technique, ensuring that each bite of their desserts gives you the full taste and experience of the combination of flavors that you choose. From Cinnamon Apple Crisp to Coffee Waffle Crunch to Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, these creations have accumulated a cult following among the public and media. The typical hour-long wait is worth it to foodies from NYC to LA year-round.

Orange you glad you went to Milk Bar?

Six NYC spots

milkbarstore.com

If you are looking for a refreshing, citrusy spin on soft serve, then look no further than Milk Bar and their new collaboration with Tropicana. Available through August 31, the Orange Squeeze soft serve combines the tang of orange juice with the sweetness of Milk Bar’s original ice cream recipe. With a nationwide giveaway available on their Instagram, you have the opportunity to make the dessert of the summer in your own home with an ice cream machine and the same ingredients used in-house.

A welcomed case of the Mondays at Big Gay Ice Cream

Three Manhattan locations

www.biggayicecream.com

Starting as a seasonal ice cream truck in 2009, this iconic soft serve company has been named the best ice cream parlor and best food truck in the country. With locations in New York City, Philadelphia and pop-ups at festivals, Big Gay Ice Cream offers subtle spins on classic cone creations like Strawberry Shortcake, Rocky Roadhouse and the iconically creamy Monday Sundae. With floats, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and non-dairy paletas, the options are endless on the side of the street and in-store.

You’re a Blizzard, Harry!

935 Broadway

www.harrypotterstore.com/butterbeer-bar

At Harry Potter New York’s Butterbeer Bar, a broomstick and a wand are not necessary to conjure up the magically delicious Butterbeer Ice Cream. This iconic beverage can cool you down in a whole new way this summer when mixed with classic soft serve ice cream. The rich, creamy butterscotch and toasted marshmallow flavor is sure to transport you right into the Wizarding World as you experience the magic and fun of the Flatiron District. Live out your childhood fantasy with this tasty treat all year long, and yes, muggles are welcome!