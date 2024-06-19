Actor Matthew Lewis stops by Harry Potter New York to showcase store’s new broomstick experience

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Harry Potter New York store has some magical new offerings coming this summer.

Starting on June 20, Harry Potter New York will feature a green screen broomstick adventure, allowing New Yorkers to fly high over classic “Harry Potter” scenes.

Matthew Lewis, who portrayed beloved Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” films, came by to test out the new virtual experience and celebrate the newest additions to the store.

“When I was growing up, I was a fan of the Harry Potter books. I wish there had been something like this when I was younger,” said Lewis. “This is just incredible, to have been able to ride a broomstick when I was nine years old, that would have blown me away.”

In the new virtual experience, guests hop on a broomstick and race their way to make it to Hogwarts on time. Those who participate will fly over London, race against the Knight Bus, fly across Scotland and the Black Lake and eventually end up at Hogwarts.

When the experience is over, guests can receive digital downloads of their photos taken during the experience as well as print one out.

Though Lewis’s experience with broom scenes occurred in the earlier films, he says that the new virtual broom experience is very similar to how the flying scenes were shot in the later films.

“When I first did the broomstick 24 years ago, it was my first day on set, and it was a little less sophisticated than it became. You had the green screen and the wires, and it was very similar to what they’ve got here downstairs, but when I did it, it was very different.,” Lewis said. “They were flying by the seat of their pants trying to figure out how on earth to do it, so they literally just strapped a broomstick to a crane on the back of a truck and then strapped me to it. [The virtual broom experience] is very, very similar to how it was by the end.”

In addition to the new virtual experience, Harry Potter New York is now housing new props from the movies, including the Philosopher’s Stone, the Time-Turner Necklace, the Quibbler Magazine, the Nimbus 2001, and the wands of Bellatrix Lestrange, Sirius Black, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy. From June 20-23, Harry Potter New York will host free tours highlighting the props every hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

To further celebrate the latest additions, Harry Potter New York will be offering free personalization, normally $10, on any store item from June 20—23. Also for a limited time, Harry Potter New York’s Butterbeer Bar will offer a new broomstick-themed cupcake available for purchase.

“I’ve been fortunate enough having played a character like Neville and to have spoken to a lot of people who have been inspired by him. A lot of people have told me the most heartwarming stories of getting through school thanks to him, or that ‘Harry Potter’ was something they shared with their relatives that have since passed away,” said Lewis. “I just want my last legacy with ‘Harry Potter,’ I want to make sure that people still have those memories, that they still have that safe place.”

Harry Potter New York is located at 935 Broadway and is open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit harrypotterstore.com.