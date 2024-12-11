Jazz trumpeter Chris Botti kicks off annual holiday residency at Blue Note in Greenwich Village

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti kicked off his 20th annual holiday residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village.

Horn in hand, Botti serenaded the audience (many decked out in holiday attire) alongside his bandmates Julian Pollack (piano), Daniel Chmielinski (bass) and Lee Pearson (drums). Throughout the performance, Botti effortlessly displayed his broad and distinct sound while playing songs such as “Someday My Prince Will Come Home” and “When I First Fall in Love.”

Botti was joined on stage by Anastasiia Mazurok on violin, who accompanied the band in their renditions of “Emmanuel” and “My Funny Valentine.” Acclaimed singer John Splithoff joined the show, and the band premiered the song “Paris,” which Splithoff wrote and composed several years ago and appears on Botti’s Blue Note album.

Toward the end of the night, Veronica Swift lent her vocals to the show, bringing in some Frank Sinatra to the stage. At one point, Swift grabbed Botti’s trumpet and played a quick riff, delighting the crowd and Botti himself.

In an interview with Blue Note, Botti — in regards to performing for 20 years in a row — said, “I think it’s the highest level of achievement for any jazz musician in the world to perform at the Blue Note. It’s been a legendary spot forever.”

When asked about how he keeps performances fresh, Botti said, “People come from all over the world or New York Metro area, they make a whole evening out of spending time with families. I hear it from fans, they tell me they’ve seen us 17 times and they bring their father, mother, aunt or whoever. It’s heartwarming, I feel very proud to be part of something that has become a tradition.”

Botti’s holiday residency will run through Jan. 5, with two shows happening each night at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75 for bar seating and $115 for table seating (before fees).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bluenotejazz.com.