Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
The Villager

Jazz trumpeter Chris Botti kicks off annual holiday residency at Blue Note in Greenwich Village

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport Posted on
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note on Dec. 10, 2024.
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note on Dec. 10, 2024.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti kicked off his 20th annual holiday residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village.

Horn in hand, Botti serenaded the audience (many decked out in holiday attire) alongside his bandmates Julian Pollack (piano), Daniel Chmielinski (bass) and Lee Pearson (drums). Throughout the performance, Botti effortlessly displayed his broad and distinct sound while playing songs such as “Someday My Prince Will Come Home” and “When I First Fall in Love.”

Botti was joined on stage by Anastasiia Mazurok on violin, who accompanied the band in their renditions of “Emmanuel” and “My Funny Valentine.” Acclaimed singer John Splithoff joined the show, and the band premiered the song “Paris,” which Splithoff wrote and composed several years ago and appears on Botti’s Blue Note album.

John Splithoff on stage with Chris Botti and the band.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Drummer Lee Pearson
Drummer Lee PearsonPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Toward the end of the night, Veronica Swift lent her vocals to the show, bringing in some Frank Sinatra to the stage. At one point, Swift grabbed Botti’s trumpet and played a quick riff, delighting the crowd and Botti himself.

In an interview with Blue Note, Botti — in regards to performing for 20 years in a row — said, “I think it’s the highest level of achievement for any jazz musician in the world to perform at the Blue Note.  It’s been a legendary spot forever.”

Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note on December 10, 2024.
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note on December 10, 2024.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Veronica Swift on vocals.
Veronica Swift on vocals.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Veronica Swift play's Chris Botti's trumpet.
Veronica Swift play’s Chris Botti’s trumpet.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

When asked about how he keeps performances fresh, Botti said, “People come from all over the world or New York Metro area, they make a whole evening out of spending time with families. I hear it from fans, they tell me they’ve seen us 17 times and they bring their father, mother, aunt or whoever. It’s heartwarming, I feel very proud to be part of something that has become a tradition.”

Botti’s holiday residency will run through Jan. 5, with two shows happening each night at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75 for bar seating and $115 for table seating (before fees).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bluenotejazz.com.

Veronica Swift
Veronica SwiftPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note on Dec. 10, 2024.
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note on Dec. 10, 2024.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
John Splithoff
John SplithoffPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Drummer Lee Pearson performs with a drum stick on his head while trmpeter Chris Botti performs his holiday residincy at Blue Note on December 10.
Drummer Lee Pearson performs with a drum stick on his head while trmpeter Chris Botti performs his holiday residincy at Blue Note on December 10.
Lee Pearson and Daniel Chmielinski
Lee Pearson and Daniel ChmielinskiPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Daniel Chmielinski
Daniel Chmielinski
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note.
Trumpet player Chris Botti dazzles during his holiday residency at Blue Note.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

More from The Villager

More from around NYC