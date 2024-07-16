Celebrate National Ice Cream Day even if you have health goals to reach at these pop-ups

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

National Ice Cream Day is upon us and if you’re hasty in joining in the celebration because they interfere with your health goals, look no further to these options:

First stop: West Village

Caffè Panna has partnered with Harken Sweets for their new collaboration available at Pop Up Grocer in NYC’s West Village.

A true NYC classic, Caffè Panna’s peanut butter caramel ice cream with chunks of Harkens’ The Gooey One candy bar are perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities.

The bars use dates as their main ingredient and they are paired with velvety nougat and covered in an oatsome chocolatey coating. In addition, the bars are gut-friendly, plant-based, and high in antioxidants.

What better way to reach those health goals than by indulging in delicious ice cream from true NYC classics for this upcoming holiday.

Second stop: Spring Street

Protein ice cream has taken the internet by storm. People looking for healthy alternatives has made hashtags like #ProteinIceCream viral.

Over the last 12 months, the search term “protein ice cream” has grown by 55.2% and is expected to grow another 25.3% in the next.

From Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 9 p.m. the Premier Protein Ice Cream Scoop Shop will be open to the public to try their brand-new protein-packed ice cream flavors.

Perfect as desserts while reaching those protein intake goals.