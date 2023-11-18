NYC-based band Josephine Network drops new music video for single ‘Valerie’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A queer glam rock band that has made waves in the New York City music scene has dropped a new music video for their latest single.

Josephine Network has been playing sold-out shows across the United States, including popular NYC venues such as Irving Plaza. The band’s new single, “Valerie,” is a glam pop rock song with swooning verses and a harmony-laden chorus.

Written by Josephine herself, the song’s lyrics as a testament to transfeminine power and sensitivity, and the song as a whole highlights each member of the band, from stand-out guitar leads to keyboard solos. The band is also currently working on its third full-length LP.

The music video for “Valerie,” directed by New York City’s Dylan Mars Greenberg, is a full glam rock affair, utilizing a blend of VHS, Super 8 film and digital to bring a 70s vibe to the visuals with a modern sensibility.

Check out the music video for “Valerie” below. For more about Josephine Network, follow @josephinenetwork on Instagram.