NYC-based musician Cannonball Statman releases new album ahead of European tour

On Oct. 22, NYC-based musician Cannonball Statman will release his latest studio project titled “Hard to Break”, an 11-track album about coming back to life after a long hiatus.

Producing his own music since eight years old, Statman needed a coping mechanism growing up in a post-9/11 world, dealing with the grief and anguish that came after those events. Growing up to become a staple in the music industry, producing over a hundred songs and releasing over a dozen albums, Statman has made a name for himself in the music scene, sharing stages with Jeffrey Lewis, Days ‘N Daze, and Sunflower Bean, as well as touring across America, Europe, and Asia.

Following his 2017-’19 world tour, when LiveTrigger Magazine dubbed him “the king of modern antifolk”, he released the double album Miracle on Neon Clown Avenue in 2022, and did multiple European tours in preparation for the release of Hard to Break in 2023.

Statman’s albums all incorporate different genres and elements into the music to make the album sound unique and diverse, with some elements of folk and classical clashing with the styles of punk, metal, and pop. The album was recorded in the UK in September 2022, and credits notable British names that are recognizable to long-term fans, such as James Robinson & Gem.

“Hard to Break” was written by Statman during the early stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and was inspired by his experiences of healing from childhood trauma, as well as his experience of being wrongfully imprisoned and abused by a psychiatric ward in Mexico. The album includes two features “Hard to Break” and “F Train Over Brooklyn”, both released as music videos that made use of many Brooklyn locations such as Prospect Park, Jay Street-MetroTech, and the Barclays Center, and filmed by local underground artists Dylan Mars Greenberg and Preston Spurlock.

For more information, visit annonballstatman.bandcamp.com.