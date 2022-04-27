SummerStage announces line-up for the 2022 summer season

Capital One City Parks Foundation announced the 2022 SummerStage lineup in New York City from June 4 to July 22.

This art festival will bring over 90 shows to Central Park and 12 other parks across the five boroughs. Through Capital One’s sponsorship, SummerStage can get hundreds of artists to perform in parks all around New York City.

“We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director, said. “Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

The season will also be showcasing the emerging artists with genres across the board like salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, and much more! To kick off the event on June 4, Aurora presents the Gods We Can Trust tour and Sub Urban in Central Park at 7 p.m., with performances in between throughout the summer like, Only in Queens: Queens Live (June 25), Cory Henry Rustam Ospanoff DJ Set (July 20), Modest Mouse the Cribs (June 8) and many more! The last show of the season will be on July 22, by Dallas Black Dance Theatre in Von King Park at 6 p.m.

The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival will return for its 30th year. It will be a three-day celebration of jazz near the neighborhood where Parker worked, including Harlem’s historic Marcus Garvey Park and Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.

Along with jazz, the art of dance will feature performances by Tatiana Desardouin, Passionfruit Dance Company, on July 13, along with Art Move Concept from France. Nai Ni Chen Dance Company will also perform with Les Ballet Afrik and Ayodele Casel on July 15, one of America’s contemporary dance companies, Hubbard St. Dance Chicago, on Aug. 28 in Central Park, and many more performances to be announced!

“Each season, SummerStage has always presented a festival full of talent as diverse and broad as the communities that host these performances in parks across all five boroughs,” Erika Elliott, Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage, said. “The artists we are presenting this season not only represent their own distinct cultures but reflect the global diversity that truly matches the spirit of New York City.”

For more information and a look at the full line-up, visit SummerStage.org.