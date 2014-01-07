Neil Patrick Harris shows off ‘drunken’ vacay antics

Olé! Funnyman Neil Patrick Harris shared a plethora of laugh-worthy photos of himself “drinking” margarita after margarita while on vacation …

Funnyman Neil Patrick Harris shared a plethora of laugh-worthy photos of himself “drinking” margarita after margarita while on vacation in Mexico — and documenting the hilarity that ensued.

“Last day of our Mexico adventure. Let’s see just how many margaritas I can drink. Cheers!” he captioned the first picture on Instagram. The more margaritas, the funnier the photos get. A photo of a sombrero-wearing Harris, with his eyes half-closed, is captioned with:

“Margarita #17: Maaaybeee shud take break I shud maybeee. “#ifoundahat.”

Hubby David Burtka is seen in one shot, looking on as Harris laughs uncontrollably.

“I’s the life of the party!! Everybodyone is LOVING me!!” Harris captioned that shot.

In the last pic, the actor is passed out facedown on the beach.