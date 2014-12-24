Last chance: 10 movies about to disappear from Netflix

It’s time to squeeze in that yearly viewing of “Love Actually.”

Now that the holidays are here, there’s plenty of time to catch up on your Netflix streaming viewing. If you’re so inclined to indulge in any of the following cinematic, though, better do it between now and New Year’s, as these movies are departing from the service on January 1:

-Adam Sandler’s early-career mania at its peak in “Happy Gilmore”

-John Hughes’ timeless “Breakfast Club,” one of the best movies ever made about high school

-The alternately loved and maligned ensemble holiday romance “Love Actually”

-Weepy early-’90s coming-of-age fare “My Girl”

-The overrated but authentic underdog classic “Rocky” (I know, I know; as Craig Ferguson used to say, “I look forward to your letters.”)

-Mel Brooks’ hilarious meta “Star Wars” spoof “Spaceballs”

-A ’90s classic we can get behind: “The Mighty Ducks”

-The child star that once was: Lindsay Lohan in “The Parent Trap”

-A Will Smith double feature: “Bad Boys,” the movie that gave the world Michael Bay, and the moderately charming “Hitch”

–“Saved!” is a pretty tepid Christian high school satire but it stars the always terrific Jena Malone.