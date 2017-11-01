Former One Directioner Niall Horan paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday’s lower Manhattan terror attack at his sold-out Beacon Theatre show.

The singer, currently promoting his newly released solo album “Flicker,” brought his tour to NYC Tuesday only hours after an alleged lone-wolf terrorist drove a Home Depot rental pickup truck along the West Side Highway bike path. The incident, stretching 10 blocks, left eight people dead and injured 15 others. Police later identified the suspect as Sayfullo Saipov, 29.

After telling the audience the album’s title track was one of his favorites ever, the singer dedicated the performance to those impacted by the attack.

“I would also like to dedicate this song to the people who lost their lives not too far away from here today in that terrible incident … so I dedicate this song to them, and the beautiful city of New York,” Horan, 24, said to a crowd of cheering fans who held up their iPhone lights.

The “Slow Hands” singer, an Ireland native, showed his admiration for NYC by singing his own rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” according to Billboard.

On Wednesday afternoon, Horan took to Twitter to express his love for the city once more.

“New York. Thank you so much for last night, it was really a beautiful night in a beautiful room. Thank you @BeaconTheatre,” he wrote.

Horan’s album “Flicker” has been No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album’s chart since last week.