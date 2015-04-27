NYC’s luckiest teen had Nicki Minaj perform at his Bar Mitzvah

Forget Bar Mitzvah DJs, celebrity performers are now the key to having the best thirteenth birthday party in your seventh grade class.

Nicki Minaj performed at a Bar Mitzvah this past weekend and made sure to let her social media followers know about it.

When asking the Bar Mitzvah boy how old he was — way to do your research, Minaj — he responded “old enough.”

To read from the Torah?

Alright, Matt.

No word on what Matt’s giveaways were, but we do know that Minaj sang ‘Superbass’ — weren’t these kids like 7 when that was popular?! — and gave her own mini Bat Mitzvah speech at the New York themed soiree.

“Stay in school, and don’t be a slouch or a bum. And ladies never let a man have to take care of you, do you understand me? Be your own woman, be your own person. Do you understand me?” she preached.

Perhaps Minaj is breaking into a new career as a rabbi.