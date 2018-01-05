Calling all discount-savvy theater fans: NYC Broadway Week is back. 

Buy 2-for-1 tickets to "A Bronx Tale," "Hello, Dolly!" and other top shows during the eighth annual theater week, organized by NYC & Co. 

This winter's event includes select performances of 19 different productions, taking place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4. A few shows are new to The Great White Way, including "SpongeBob SquarePants," "John Lithgow: Stories by Heart" and "Latin History for Morons." 

Tickets went on sale Friday and can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. But act fast, weekend sale dates are limited and typically sell out. 

These are the shows available:

  • "A Bronx Tale"
  • "Aladdin"
  • "Anastasia"
  • "Beautiful – The Carole King Musical"
  • "Chicago"
  • "The Children"
  • "Farinelli and the King"
  • "Hello, Dolly!"
  • "John Lithgow: Stories by Heart"
  • "Kinky Boots"
  • "Latin History for Morons"
  • "The Lion King"
  • "Once on This Island"
  • "The Parisian Woman"
  • "The Phantom of the Opera"
  • "The Play That Goes Wrong"
  • "School of Rock"
  • "SpongeBob SquarePants"
  • "Wicked"

 