Calling all discount-savvy theater fans: NYC Broadway Week is back.

Buy 2-for-1 tickets to "A Bronx Tale," "Hello, Dolly!" and other top shows during the eighth annual theater week, organized by NYC & Co.

This winter's event includes select performances of 19 different productions, taking place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4. A few shows are new to The Great White Way, including "SpongeBob SquarePants," "John Lithgow: Stories by Heart" and "Latin History for Morons."

Tickets went on sale Friday and can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. But act fast, weekend sale dates are limited and typically sell out.

These are the shows available: