Calling all discount-savvy theater fans: NYC Broadway Week is back.
Buy 2-for-1 tickets to "A Bronx Tale," "Hello, Dolly!" and other top shows during the eighth annual theater week, organized by NYC & Co.
This winter's event includes select performances of 19 different productions, taking place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4. A few shows are new to The Great White Way, including "SpongeBob SquarePants," "John Lithgow: Stories by Heart" and "Latin History for Morons."
Tickets went on sale Friday and can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. But act fast, weekend sale dates are limited and typically sell out.
These are the shows available:
- "A Bronx Tale"
- "Aladdin"
- "Anastasia"
- "Beautiful – The Carole King Musical"
- "Chicago"
- "The Children"
- "Farinelli and the King"
- "Hello, Dolly!"
- "John Lithgow: Stories by Heart"
- "Kinky Boots"
- "Latin History for Morons"
- "The Lion King"
- "Once on This Island"
- "The Parisian Woman"
- "The Phantom of the Opera"
- "The Play That Goes Wrong"
- "School of Rock"
- "SpongeBob SquarePants"
- "Wicked"
