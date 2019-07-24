Entertainment 'Orange Is the New Black' roll call: Where Litchfield's ladies ended up What happened to Lorna, Red, Nicky, pictured, and Maritza in "Orange Is the New Black?" Here's a refresher. Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated July 24, 2019 3:13 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Time is running out for Litchfield's ladies. Entering the final season of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," there's a lot to remember. Piper (Taylor Schilling), who initially led us into the world of the New York women's prison, is finally free; Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) has just been dealt an unfair trial; and Maritza Ramos (Diane Guerrero) is nowhere to be found. Before you binge the seventh and final season — which fans hope marks the return of some faces absent in season 5 — you should browse this refresher. Below, we recap where some of your Litchfield Penitentiary favorites ended up following the riots, and the drama the unfolded in season 6. "Orange Is the New Black" season 7 streams in full on Netflix Friday. Maritza Ramos Maritza Ramos Last seen: Season 5 Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden After the riot, Maritza and Flaca, aka Flaritza, are split up by officers and taken to different prisons. She didn't appear in season 6, but it was implied she was taken to a prison thousands of miles away. She will return in season 7. Alex Vause Last seen: Season 6Where is she? MaxAppearing in final season? Confirmed Alex (Laura Prepon) had four years left to serve when she said goodbye to Piper in the season 6 finale. Piper tried to convince her to apply to school, but Alex instead got involved in the prison turf wars to keep "prison wife" safe. Sophia Burset Sophia Burset Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Free Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix Sophia (Laverne Cox) accepted an early release after being transferred to the "Florida" area of Max. Her season 6 send-off came in the form of $300,000, rewarded by MCC in return for her signature on a nondisclosure agreement, which said she can't take legal action regarding her unfair treatment at Litchfield. Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett Last seen: Season 6Where is she? Florida Appearing in final season? Confirmed Tiffany (Taryn Manning) found a safe residence in "Florida" with Suzanne and was last seen at the kickball game in the season 6 finale. Piper Chapman Piper Chapman Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Free Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Piper accepts an early release offer and, shortly after, gets "prison married" to Alex. In the final season, it's teased we'll get a glimpse at her life outside of prison. Nicky Nichols Last seen: Season 6Where is she? MaxAppearing in the final season? Confirmed Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) got involved in the Barb/Carol gang war in season 6 despite trying to remain neutral. In the finale, she tried to keep a very pregnant Lorna safe from the looming brawl. The episode ended with Nicky unaware of the state Lorna is left in. Galina 'Red' Reznikov Galina 'Red' Reznikov Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? SHU Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Red (Kate Mulgrew) was sent to the SHU after attacking her enemy, Freida, in the hallway of Max on the way to see her grandchildren. Her visitation rights were revoked. Frieda Berlin Last seen: Season 6Where is she? FloridaAppearing in final season? Unconfirmed Frieda (Dale Soules) was at the center of much of the drama at Max, as her former cellmates Carol and Barbara Denning set out to kill her. At the end of season 6, she managed to secure a safe spot in "Florida." Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzales Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzales Last seen: season 6 Where is she? Max Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Despite being separated from her Flaritza counterpart, Flaca (Jackie Cruz) found her place in Max in season 6, taking up a job as the prison's new radio host. She teamed up temporarily with Cindy. Norma Romano Last seen: Season 5Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Norma (Annie Golden) spent the riot in Frieda's bunker and was spotted in the season 5 finale boarding one of the busses. It's unclear where she ended up. Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Florida Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) was last seen in the finale of season 6, enjoying a kickball game organized by Piper before her release. She's living in "Florida," and striking up a friendship with Pennsatucky. Yoga Jones Last seen: Season 5Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Yoga (Constance Shulman) spent much of the riot in Frieda's bunker and surrendered to officers when they stormed Litchfield. She's seen boarding a bus to an unknown location. Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Max Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix Taystee (Danielle Brooks) was found guilty in the death of CO Piscatella at the end of season 6. Her new prison sentence hasn't been revealed. Cindy Hayes Last seen: Season 6Where is she? MaxAppearing in final season? Confirmed Cindy's (Adrienne C. Moore) major plotline involved testifying against Taystee, agreeing to lie on the stand. It's presumed much of her final scenes will deal with her grappling with guilt. She hasn't yet faced Taystee following the incident. Lolly Whitehall Last seen: Season 6Where is she? Psych Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Lolly (Lori Petty) was last seen being transferred to the psych ward in Max after a dead guard's body was discovered in the garden (season 4). It's possible the plot won't take us back her way. Gloria Mendoza Gloria Mendoza Last seen: season 6 Where is she? SHU Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Gloria (Selenis Leyva) got sent to the SHU after finding out about a game of Fantasy Inmate the officers were playing. Also in SHU: Red. Carrie "Big Boo" Black Last seen: Season 6Where is she? FDC ClevelandAppearing in final season? UnconfirmedBig Boo (Lea DeLaria) was spotted in season 6 briefly, during a lineup for a lice check at FDC Cleveland. Dayanara Diaz Dayanara Diaz Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Max, for life Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Daya (Dascha Polanco) was leading a prison drug ring, getting drunk on the power. She's in with the wrong crowd in Max, after taking a plea deal for shooting Humphrey. She's now serving a life sentence. Judy King Last seen: Season 5Where is she? FreeAppearing in final season? Unconfirmed After being held as a slave during the riot, Judy (Blair Brown) was allowed to go free. She was last seen during a TV appearance about her time in prison, during which she accidentally let slip that a guard was shot during the Litchfield riot. Aleida Diaz Aleida Diaz Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Free Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix Aleida (Elizabeth Rodriguez) was helping to smuggle drugs into Max from the outside, pocketing cash as her boyfriend Rick Hopper hid the goods in Nutri Herbal packs and passed them off to Daya. Gina Murphy Last seen: Season 5Where is she? UnknownAppearing in final season? Unconfirmed Gina (Abigail Savage) was not transferred to Max following the riot, but her location was not disclosed in season 6. Maria Ruiz Last seen: Season 6Where is she? MaxAppearing in the final season? ConfirmedRuiz (Jessica Pimentel) was named one of the instigators behind the riots by Gloria and picks up extra prison time. In season 6, she spent time trying to evolve and mature, rather than seek revenge. Lorna Morello Lorna Morello Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Medical Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden A very pregnant Lorna (Yael Stone) went into labor during the season 6 finale's kickball game/brawl. She was taken to medical by an officer, and the fate of her child is left unclear. Blanca Flores Last seen: season 6Where is she? ICEAppearing in final season? ConfirmedBlanca (Laura Gomez) was told she was receiving an early release along with Piper at the end of season 6. We watch her freedom slip away from her as she's instead greeted by ICE agents. Mei Chang Last seen: Season 5Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Last we saw Chang (Lori Tan Chinn), she was running free leaving Litchfield behind as an escapee. She was mentioned in season 6, but didn't appear. Brook Soso Brook Soso Last seen: Season 5 Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden Brook (Kimiko Glenn) spent season 5 dealing with the death of Poussey and tried to honor her with a library seance. She was taken out by force by officers after the riots and was last seen during roll call on the Litchfield lawn. It's presumed she was transferred to FDC Cleveland. Leanne Taylor Last seen: Season 5Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Leanne (Emma Myles) and her partner in crime Angie (Julie Lake) burned the prison records during the riot. She was seen at the end of the riot boarding buses, but her destination is unknown. She did not appear in season 6. Angie Rice Last seen: Season 5 Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Angie was transferred to another prison after the Litchfield riot. Her whereabouts is not revealed in season 6. Janae Watson Last seen: Season 5Where is she? UnknownAppearing in final season? Unconfirmed Janae (Vicky Jeudy) was captured by officers and tased during the riots. She was spotted on the lawn in the final roll call before the Litchfield inmates were transferred, but her final location was not revealed.