Time is running out for Litchfield's ladies.

Entering the final season of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," there's a lot to remember. Piper (Taylor Schilling), who initially led us into the world of the New York women's prison, is finally free; Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) has just been dealt an unfair trial; and Maritza Ramos (Diane Guerrero) is nowhere to be found.

Before you binge the seventh and final season — which fans hope marks the return of some faces absent in season 5 — you should browse this refresher.

Below, we recap where some of your Litchfield Penitentiary favorites ended up following the riots, and the drama the unfolded in season 6.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 7 streams in full on Netflix Friday.

Maritza Ramos

Maritza Ramos Last seen: Season 5 Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

After the riot, Maritza and Flaca, aka Flaritza, are split up by officers and taken to different prisons. She didn't appear in season 6, but it was implied she was taken to a prison thousands of miles away. She will return in season 7.

Alex Vause

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Max

Appearing in final season? Confirmed

Alex (Laura Prepon) had four years left to serve when she said goodbye to Piper in the season 6 finale. Piper tried to convince her to apply to school, but Alex instead got involved in the prison turf wars to keep "prison wife" safe.

Sophia Burset

Sophia Burset Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Free Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix

Sophia (Laverne Cox) accepted an early release after being transferred to the "Florida" area of Max. Her season 6 send-off came in the form of $300,000, rewarded by MCC in return for her signature on a nondisclosure agreement, which said she can't take legal action regarding her unfair treatment at Litchfield.

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Florida

Appearing in final season? Confirmed

Tiffany (Taryn Manning) found a safe residence in "Florida" with Suzanne and was last seen at the kickball game in the season 6 finale.

Piper Chapman

Piper Chapman Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Free Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Piper accepts an early release offer and, shortly after, gets "prison married" to Alex. In the final season, it's teased we'll get a glimpse at her life outside of prison.

Nicky Nichols

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Max

Appearing in the final season? Confirmed

Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) got involved in the Barb/Carol gang war in season 6 despite trying to remain neutral. In the finale, she tried to keep a very pregnant Lorna safe from the looming brawl. The episode ended with Nicky unaware of the state Lorna is left in.

Galina 'Red' Reznikov

Galina 'Red' Reznikov Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? SHU Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Red (Kate Mulgrew) was sent to the SHU after attacking her enemy, Freida, in the hallway of Max on the way to see her grandchildren. Her visitation rights were revoked.

Frieda Berlin

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Florida

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Frieda (Dale Soules) was at the center of much of the drama at Max, as her former cellmates Carol and Barbara Denning set out to kill her. At the end of season 6, she managed to secure a safe spot in "Florida."

Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzales

Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzales Last seen: season 6 Where is she? Max Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Despite being separated from her Flaritza counterpart, Flaca (Jackie Cruz) found her place in Max in season 6, taking up a job as the prison's new radio host. She teamed up temporarily with Cindy.

Norma Romano

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Norma (Annie Golden) spent the riot in Frieda's bunker and was spotted in the season 5 finale boarding one of the busses. It's unclear where she ended up.

Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren

Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Florida Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) was last seen in the finale of season 6, enjoying a kickball game organized by Piper before her release. She's living in "Florida," and striking up a friendship with Pennsatucky.

Yoga Jones

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Yoga (Constance Shulman) spent much of the riot in Frieda's bunker and surrendered to officers when they stormed Litchfield. She's seen boarding a bus to an unknown location.

Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson

Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Max Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix

Taystee (Danielle Brooks) was found guilty in the death of CO Piscatella at the end of season 6. Her new prison sentence hasn't been revealed.

Cindy Hayes

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Max

Appearing in final season? Confirmed

Cindy's (Adrienne C. Moore) major plotline involved testifying against Taystee, agreeing to lie on the stand. It's presumed much of her final scenes will deal with her grappling with guilt. She hasn't yet faced Taystee following the incident.

Lolly Whitehall

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Psych

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Lolly (Lori Petty) was last seen being transferred to the psych ward in Max after a dead guard's body was discovered in the garden (season 4). It's possible the plot won't take us back her way.

Gloria Mendoza

Gloria Mendoza Last seen: season 6 Where is she? SHU Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Gloria (Selenis Leyva) got sent to the SHU after finding out about a game of Fantasy Inmate the officers were playing. Also in SHU: Red.

Carrie "Big Boo" Black

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? FDC Cleveland

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Big Boo (Lea DeLaria) was spotted in season 6 briefly, during a lineup for a lice check at FDC Cleveland.

Dayanara Diaz

Dayanara Diaz Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Max, for life Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Daya (Dascha Polanco) was leading a prison drug ring, getting drunk on the power. She's in with the wrong crowd in Max, after taking a plea deal for shooting Humphrey. She's now serving a life sentence.

Judy King

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Free

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

After being held as a slave during the riot, Judy (Blair Brown) was allowed to go free. She was last seen during a TV appearance about her time in prison, during which she accidentally let slip that a guard was shot during the Litchfield riot.

Aleida Diaz

Aleida Diaz Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Free Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix

Aleida (Elizabeth Rodriguez) was helping to smuggle drugs into Max from the outside, pocketing cash as her boyfriend Rick Hopper hid the goods in Nutri Herbal packs and passed them off to Daya.

Gina Murphy

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Gina (Abigail Savage) was not transferred to Max following the riot, but her location was not disclosed in season 6.

Maria Ruiz

Last seen: Season 6

Where is she? Max

Appearing in the final season? Confirmed

Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel) was named one of the instigators behind the riots by Gloria and picks up extra prison time. In season 6, she spent time trying to evolve and mature, rather than seek revenge.

Lorna Morello

Lorna Morello Last seen: Season 6 Where is she? Medical Appearing in final season? Confirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

A very pregnant Lorna (Yael Stone) went into labor during the season 6 finale's kickball game/brawl. She was taken to medical by an officer, and the fate of her child is left unclear.

Blanca Flores

Last seen: season 6

Where is she? ICE

Appearing in final season? Confirmed

Blanca (Laura Gomez) was told she was receiving an early release along with Piper at the end of season 6. We watch her freedom slip away from her as she's instead greeted by ICE agents.

Mei Chang

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Last we saw Chang (Lori Tan Chinn), she was running free leaving Litchfield behind as an escapee. She was mentioned in season 6, but didn't appear.

Brook Soso

Brook Soso Last seen: Season 5 Where is she? Unknown Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden

Brook (Kimiko Glenn) spent season 5 dealing with the death of Poussey and tried to honor her with a library seance. She was taken out by force by officers after the riots and was last seen during roll call on the Litchfield lawn. It's presumed she was transferred to FDC Cleveland.

Leanne Taylor

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Leanne (Emma Myles) and her partner in crime Angie (Julie Lake) burned the prison records during the riot. She was seen at the end of the riot boarding buses, but her destination is unknown. She did not appear in season 6.

Angie Rice

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Angie was transferred to another prison after the Litchfield riot. Her whereabouts is not revealed in season 6.

Janae Watson

Last seen: Season 5

Where is she? Unknown

Appearing in final season? Unconfirmed

Janae (Vicky Jeudy) was captured by officers and tased during the riots. She was spotted on the lawn in the final roll call before the Litchfield inmates were transferred, but her final location was not revealed.