Tony award-winning musical ‘Rent’ returns to NYC ahead of 20th anniversary

The Tony-award winning musical “Rent” is returning to New York City as it nears its 20th anniversary — but it won’t be on Broadway.

Playbill reports that Jonathan Larson’s play will begin a run at Long Island City’s Secret Theatre on Sept. 23. The new production, from the 5th Floor Theatre Company, is presenting the musical before the 20th anniversary. The musical originally debuted Jan. 25, 1996 Off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop before moving to Broadway in April 1996.

The musical, which also won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, will be directed by Nick Brennan with musical direction by Andy Peterson and choreography by John de los Santos, Playbill reported Monday.

The ensemble cast includes Bernard Holcomb, Mia Johnson, Lindsay Lavin and Nina Negron.