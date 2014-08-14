Savannah Guthrie welcomes daughter Vale

New mom Savannah Guthrie has many happy days ahead.

The 42-year-old “Today” show co-anchor and hubby Mike Feldman welcomed daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman on Wednesday morning, she announced on Thursday. Little Vale is the first child for the couple, who walked down the aisle in March.

“My 3am wake up call sounds a lot different now. Sweeter…” Guthrie tweeted.

The baby “has blue eyes, a little bit of blondish hair and the chubbiest cheeks you’ve ever seen,” said Guthrie, according to Today.com.

“I think we found heaven in this little hospital room in New York City,” she added.

“Today’s” Matt Lauer shared the big news at the beginning of Thursday’s program on NBC, also divulging details on Vale’s unusual name, which means “valley by a stream.”

“They named her that because she was so calm and serene — until 10 o’clock last night,” Lauer said, laughing.

Guthrie and media consultant Feldman, 45, got engaged last spring after dating for four years.