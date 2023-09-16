Quantcast
Manhattan

Diddy in the City: Sean Combs gets key from Mayor Adams to mark first new album in 17 years

Associated Press
Sean Diddy Combs gets key to the city from Mayor Eric Adams
Sean “Diddy” Combs gets the Key to the City from Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on Sept. 15, 2023.
Caroline Rubinstein-Willis/Mayoral Photography Office

Sean “Diddy” Combs got the key to New York City on Friday, the same day that he released his first studio album in 17 years.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Mayor Eric Adams said as he presented a giant key to Combs in Times Square.

The entertainer thanked Adams and shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!”

Combs, 53, was born in New York City and raised in nearby Mount Vernon.

His new album “The Love Album – Off the Grid” is his first solo studio project since 2006.

It features nearly 30 guest artists including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend and Busta Rhymes.

