Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane and more Broadway newsmakers

Sean Hayes is ‘God’

“An Act of God,” a comedic monologue inspired by the Twitter handle @TheTweetOfGod that played Broadway last year and starred Jim Parsons as God, will receive an encore run on Broadway led by Sean Hayes, who will be making his first Broadway appearance since “Promises, Promises” in 2010. It will begin previews at the Booth Theatre on May 28.

Nathan Lane going into the newspaper business

Mega-producer Scott Rudin has confirmed plans for an all-star Broadway revival of Ben Brecht and Charles MacArthur’s 1928 Chicago newsroom comedy “The Front Page” (which was adapted into the film classic “His Girl Friday”) with Nathan Lane, John Slattery (“Mad Men”), John Goodman, Jefferson Mays, Rosemary Harris and Sherie Rene Scott. Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”) will direct, with previews starting in September.

Barbara Cook postpones off-Broadway show

Cabaret artist Barbara Cook’s new one-woman show, “Barbara Cook: Then and Now,” which was to begin previews on April 12 at off-Broadway’s New World Stages and be staged by director-choreographer Tommy Tune, has been indefinitely postponed. “Barbara has spent the last several months working very hard to finish her book. Going directly into rehearsal to create this new production was causing undue pressure and stress,” producer Roy Furman said in a press release. Cook’s autobiography will be released in June.

O’Malley taking over as King George in ‘Hamilton’

Rory O’Malley, who won a Tony nomination for leading the upbeat ensemble number “Turn It Off” in “The Book of Mormon,” will take over for Jonathan Groff as King George in “Hamilton” beginning April 11. Groff is leaving the show to take the lead in David Fincher’s new Netflix series “Mindhunter.” He took over as King George for Brian d’Arcy James a year ago while the show was still off-Broadway.

‘Hairspray’ telecast sets open call to find Tracy

As Corny Collins asks in the musical “Hairspray,” do you have what it takes to be one of the nicest kids in town? On April 24, heavyset young women can stop by Telsey & Co. (315 W. 43rd St.) to audition to play Tracy Turnblad in NBC’s upcoming live telecast of the hit musical “Hairspray.” They should come in knowing the opening number “Good Morning Baltimore.”

Spotted…

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren at “Fiddler on the Roof”…William Daniels and Emily Blunt at “Hamilton”…Adam Sandler at “Aladdin”…Meryl Streep at “The King and I”…Howard Stern and Steve Buscemi at “Bright Star”…Beth Behrs at “The Crucible.”