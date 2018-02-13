Jerry Seinfeld teases possibility of reunion of his show about nothing

“They like the idea,” Seinfeld said of the crowd’s reaction.

Here’s some double dipping that Jerry Seinfeld might be able to get behind.

The comedian teased fans with the possibility of a “Seinfeld” revival during his appearance on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, when he was asked about the current trend of revival TV shows such as “Roseanne,” and “Murphy Brown.”

When the topic of a similar new season for “Seinfeld” came up, a somewhat reluctant Seinfeld, 63, began by saying “It’s possible,” before being interrupted by a long applause by the audience.

“They like the idea,” Seinfeld said while gesturing toward the crowd.

The hit NBC “show about nothing,” ended nearly 20 years ago following nine seasons and 180 episodes. The reruns are still popular among both longtime fans and newcomers around the world.

This isn’t the first time a “Seinfeld” reunion has been suggested. Seinfeld, who currently hosts the Netflix talk show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” told the Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that he turned down an offer to have a live televised reunion with the cast.

The seventh season of the HBO comedy “Curb your Enthusiasm,” which is created by and stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David, centered around a fictional reunion with the cast and included a recreation of the iconic set and some filmed footage.