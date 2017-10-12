Spike Lee released “She’s Gotta Have It” in 1986. Now, he’s bringing it back in a form most digestible for today’s fans: a 10-episode Netflix binge debuting Nov. 23.

Created and directed by Spike Lee, “She’s Gotta Have It” follows struggling artist Nola Darling and her three very different lovers -- Greer Childs, Jamie Overstreet and Mars Blackmon. The original comedy was filmed in Fort Greene over a 12-day span.

The series began filming last fall after Lee posted an open casting call for New York acting hopefuls to make cameo appearances.

Here’s a look at who has been cast in the Netflix version.

DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling

In the original version, actress Tracy Camilla Johns played the lead role of Nola Darling. DeWanda Wise has been cast as the artist in the Netflix remake. Wise has also secured upcoming roles in two other shows, "Shots Fired" and "Underground." (Credit: Netflix )

Cleo Anthony as Greer Childs

Cleo Anthony (right) will star opposite DeWanda Wise as one of Nola Darling's love interests, model Greer Childs. Childs was previously played by John Canada Terrell. (Credit: Netflix )

Anthony Ramos as Mars Blackmon

Ramos (right) left "Hamilton" behind to join the cast of "She's Gotta Have It" as Mars Blackmon -- a role previously played by Spike Lee himself. (Credit: Netflix)

Lyriq Bent as Jamie Overstreet

Bent (left) will play Jamie Overstreet, the role of an investment banker -- also one of Darling's love interests -- previously played by Tommy Redmond Hicks. (Credit: Netflix )

Nola’s friends

From left, "Precious" star Chyna Layne, Margot Bingham of "Barbershop 3" and actress Elise Hudson play Nola's group of friends, Shemekka Epps, Clorinda Bradford and Rachel. (Credit: Netflix )

Ilfenesh Hadera as Opal Gilstrap

Ilfenesh Hadera has been cast in the role of Opal Gilstrap, which was previously played by Raye Dowell. The actress also recently joined the cast of the upcoming "Baywatch" film as Dwayne Johnson's love interest. (Credit: Getty Images / Gary Gershoff)