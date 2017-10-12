Spike Lee released “She’s Gotta Have It” in 1986. Now, he’s bringing it back in a form most digestible for today’s fans: a 10-episode Netflix binge debuting Nov. 23.

Created and directed by Spike Lee, “She’s Gotta Have It” follows struggling artist Nola Darling and her three very different lovers -- Greer Childs, Jamie Overstreet and Mars Blackmon. The original comedy was filmed in Fort Greene over a 12-day span.

The series began filming last fall after Lee posted an open casting call for New York acting hopefuls to make cameo appearances.

Here’s a look at who has been cast in the Netflix version.