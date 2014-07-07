Harrison Ford injury leads to ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ production pause

Because of Harrison Ford’s on-set injury earlier this summer, “Star Wars: Episode VII” is taking a production break in August that should not affect the movie’s December 2015 release date.

“In August, the team will take a brief two-week hiatus while adjustments to the current production schedule are made as actor Harrison Ford recovers from a leg injury,” Lucasfilm and Disney announced. “Harrison is doing well and is looking forward to returning to the set soon.”

Ford, 71, broke his leg in June while filming near London.

Producers noted that shooting remains “on track” to wrap up this fall, with the release date of Dec. 18, 2015, remaining unchanged.

In addition to Ford, who is reprising his role of Han Solo, original “Star Wars” cast members Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are also starring in the sequel.

Newbies to the franchise including “12 Years a Slave” breakout star — and Oscar winner — Lupita Nyong’o, “Inside Llewyn Davis” star Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis. Domhnall Gleeson, Max von Sydow and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.

J.J. Abrams is directing the picture.