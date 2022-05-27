Quantcast
‘Stranger Things’ celebrates new season with massive rift lightshow and cast visit to Empire State Building

Stranger Things
Left: Courtesy of Empire State Realty Trust, Right: Courtesy of Netflix

A rift into the Upside Down opened on Thursday night on the Empire State Building.

To help kick off the debut of “Stranger Things 4,” Netflix launched a global, first-of-its-kind visual spectacle in 15 iconic locations across 14 countries around the world on May 26. The day started off with a visit from “Stranger Things” stars Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Cara Buono participated in an official lighting ceremony at the Empire State building. 

Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, Noah Schnapp, and Cara Buono paid a visit to the Empire State Building.Photo Credit: Empire State Realty Trust

Later that evening, a light show brought a massive crack to the southern facade of the Empire State Building as a massive rift opened, transporting New Yorkers into the Upside Down. The visual spectacle included iconic moments from the show as well as new moments from season four. 

The 15-minute show looped for two hours and drew in a crowd of over 5,000 fans at the “Stranger Things” fan even at the Flatiron Plaza.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

