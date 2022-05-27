‘Stranger Things’ celebrates new season with massive rift lightshow and cast visit to Empire State Building

A rift into the Upside Down opened on Thursday night on the Empire State Building.

To help kick off the debut of “Stranger Things 4,” Netflix launched a global, first-of-its-kind visual spectacle in 15 iconic locations across 14 countries around the world on May 26. The day started off with a visit from “Stranger Things” stars Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Cara Buono participated in an official lighting ceremony at the Empire State building.

Later that evening, a light show brought a massive crack to the southern facade of the Empire State Building as a massive rift opened, transporting New Yorkers into the Upside Down. The visual spectacle included iconic moments from the show as well as new moments from season four.

The 15-minute show looped for two hours and drew in a crowd of over 5,000 fans at the “Stranger Things” fan even at the Flatiron Plaza.