‘Sully’ trailer: ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ movie stars Tom Hanks

The trailer for “Sully” was released Wednesday, offering a preview of the Clint Eastwood-directed film coming to theaters on Sept. 9, 2016.

Tom Hanks stars in the titular role as pilot Capt. Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger, who successfully landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009, with all passengers and crew surviving the crash landing.

“No one warned us, no one said you are going to lose both engines at an altitude lower than any in history. This was dual engine loss at 2,800 feet followed by an immediate water landing, with 155 souls on board,” Hanks’ character said in the trailer over a montage of clips from the film.

The film aims to tell the story of Sullenberger before, during and after the water landing, based on Sullenberger’s memoir, “Highest Duty,” which recounts the events known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Anna Gunn, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Mike O’Malley and Holt McCallany also star in the film.