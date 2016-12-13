Taylor Swift Now launches as star turns 27; squad posts birthday tributes online

You didn’t think Taylor Swift would celebrate turning the relatively inconsequential age of 27 like a regular Joe, did you?

Nope, she did it the way any queen of multiple Forbes highest-paid lists ought to: expanding her empire.

Tuesday marked the singer’s birthday, and the launch of AT&T’s Taylor Swift Now, a DirecTV channel boasting exclusive content that’s been “hand-curated” by the star herself, according to AT&T.

The on-demand content is organized into 13 different chapters, with names like “That One Time … I Was Nostalgic” and “That One Time … I Surprised My Fans” because, Taylor Swift.

Behind-the-scenes footage and other never-before-seen excerpts of the singer’s life promise to give Swifties the fix they’re after on a regular basis. The content will be updated weekly, according to a press release about the venture.

Elsewhere on the web Tuesday, members of Tay Tay’s squad took to social media to publicly send birthday wishes to their pal. On Instagram, BFF Karlie Kloss, 24, posted a pic of the pair and wrote: “Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister and partner in crime. Can’t wait to celebrate together very soon.”

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, 27, shared some Polaroid snaps with a heartfelt note: “My life wouldn’t be the same without our spontaneous dance parties and all night conversations. I love how you never judge my moves and always teach me better ones. Your resilience and passion for life inspires me every day.”

Gigi Hadid, 21, got in on the love fest too, writing on Instagram (alongside a photo of the two together): “Happy Birthday to you T!! So inspired every day by what an incredible friend you are !!!!!!!! love you & celebrating with u in spirit xx.”