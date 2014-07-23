Cheapskate: The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

Rooftop Films and Arts Brookfield present FREE screenings of new independent films

Head on down to Brookfield Place Plaza this weekend for three days of new indy flicks with live musical performances before each screening. The first night (Thursday) will feature the annual Animation Block Party; Friday’s theme is “New York Shorts,” a program showcasing the many short films produced in the Big Apple; and the fest rounds out on Saturday with documentary “The Case of the Three Sided Dream,” the story of unique musician Rahsaan Roland Kirk, complete with performance footage. (Thursday-Sat., 6:30-10:30 p.m., FREE, Brookfield Place Plaza, 220 Vesey St., artsbrookfield.com, rooftopfilms.com)

Theater ‘Broadway in Bryant Park’

Take a long lunch break in Bryant Park Thursday and enjoy some of the best of what Broadway has to offer. Best part: it’s FREE! Presented by 106.7 LITE FM, “Broadway in Bryant Park” will feature performances from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Cinderella,” “Avenue Q” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” hosted by LITE FM’s Rich Kaminsky and co-hosts “Sistas the Musical,” with a preshow by Visit Sarasota County. Check the site for more lineups; the series runs through Aug. 14. (Thursday, 12:30 p.m., FREE, Bryant Park, W. 40 to W. 42nd sts. btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., bryantpark.org)