‘The First Monday in May,’ Met Costume Institute documentary, to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival opens with the world premiere of the documentary “The First Monday in May,” which is set in Manhattan.

Directed by Andrew Rossi, (“Page One: Inside The New York Times”), the documentary provides an “intimate” look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibit “China: Through the Looking Glass.” According to a news release, it was the most attended Costume Institute exhibit in history.

The exhibit was “an exploration of Chinese-inspired Western fashions,” according to a release. The filmmakers followed Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton through the process of putting up the exhibit to tell the story in the film.

“The ‘First Monday in May’ illuminates the debate between fine art, fashion, pop culture and captures the creativity, passion and visionaries behind the exhibition and gala – Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder, Tribeca Film Festival, and executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises. “It is an honor to pay tribute to a fellow New York cultural institution on our opening night.”

The 15th annual festival runs April 13 – 24, with events and screenings across the city.