The Good Man Gala: NYC’s Miles Francis to perform at the Sultan Room

NYC singer and songwriter Miles Francis recently announced a show at Brooklyn’s Sultan Room on April 27.

Francis contributes to the music industry in a new and refreshing way tackling issues of toxic masculinity and gender identity. The project Good Man, released on March 4, helped Francis come out as non-binary in a celebratory and artistic manner.

Growing up, Francis enjoyed listening to boy bands such as the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. However, upon paying close attention to the lyrics, they realized that the songs reflect a toxic patriarchal perspective. Francis released an album titled B.O.Y in Dec. 2021, tackling such toxic themes. In their album, Francis highlighted two songs they heard growing up and recorded covers with a slight difference. Francis changed the lyrics slightly to move the song away from the patriarchal theme.

“What did I grow up listening to, really? If problematic male conditioning is found in a silly bubblegum pop song, then where else is it hiding?” Francis asked themself.

Francis later released their album Good Man which resulted in works of gorgeous paradox: nuanced explorations of masculinity and all its trappings, presented in a sound that’s joyfully unfettered. To celebrate its release, Francis performed on the back of a moving truck throughout New York City.

Now, Francis is pleased to announce their show, The Good Man Gala, happening at Brooklyn’s beloved venue, The Sultan Room, on April 27.

The Sultan Room is a sanctuary for artists and revelers styled perfectly for live music, nightclub programming, multi-media use and special events. Founded on the values of beauty and hospitality, The Sultan Room is a one-of-a-kind space to create experiences.

Francis’ show will commence at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $15.69. This is a 21 and over event located Live in The Sultan Room, 234 Starr St Brooklyn, NY 11237.