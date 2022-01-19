amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Jan. 21-23

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Friday, Jan. 21

The Rink at Brooklyn Commons: Skate all winter long at The Rink at Brooklyn Commons! This new outdoor skating rink offers daily public skating sessions as well as upscale ice skating programs for men, women, and children, so there is something for everyone who wants to lace up and hit the ice. 2 Metrotech Center, Brooklyn. 2 to 9 p.m., hours vary. $15 to skate, $5 skate rental.

Hirschfeld and The Art of Television: Explore the work of legendary American caricaturist Al Hirschfeld at this ongoing exhibit at The Paley Center. Come by and check out Hirschfeld’s interpretations of Judy Garland, The Beatles, Diana Ross, Bob Hope, Whoopi Goldberg, Groucho Marx, “I Love Lucy,” “The Golden Girls,” “Law & Order,” The “Star Trek” Universe, and more. The Paley Center, 25 W 52nd Street, Midtown. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free for Paley Center members, $20 for nonmembers, $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders, and free for those 12 and under.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Holiday Train Show: There’s still time to check out the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden! This time-honored tradition is in its 30th year of model trains zipping their way through New York City landmarks. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free for members, $32 for adults, $18 for kids.

Online Family Art Workshop: Drawing Place: Does your kind want to learn how to draw? Do so in the comfort of your home with this virtual event hosted by the MoMA. The class will be inspired by the landscapes of Joseph Yoakum as the kids draw some of their favorite places. Virtual. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free, but registration is required.

Classic Cartoons by Chuck Jones: Feeling nostalgic? Head over to Astoria for a marathon of classic Warner Bros. Cartoons, complete with several Looney Tunes characters that we all know and love. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue, Queens. 1 p.m. $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / Free or discounted ($11) for MoMI members.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Birding: Winter Waterfowl: For bird enthusiasts, the NYC Parks Department is hosting a bird-watching outing to look for winter waterfowl. The Urban Park Rangers will lead the way to show you some of the best bird-watching spots throughout the park. Bring your own binoculars! Bush Terminal Park, 43rd Street and 1st Avenue, Brooklyn. 10 to 11 a.m. Free.

Drag Queen Brunch Show: lllusions the Drag Queen Show New York is back this weekend with a one-of-a-kind brunch experience. Reserve your spot to enjoy an afternoon of drag artists performing while you enjoy some delicious brunch. 237 West 47th Street, Manhattan. 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.