amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, July 29-31

Friday, July 29

Kristeen Young, Theophobia, Kira McSpice, and 208: Join singer-songwriter and pianist Kristeen Young at Berlin Under A for a concert you will never forget. Young will be joined by best friends turned band Theophobia, a local NYC group. Kira McSpice and 208 will also be joining in for the night. These New York artists will rock your world with their lively performances. To enter the venue you must be aged 21 and up. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased here. 25 Avenue A, Manhattan.

Coney Island Fireworks: A New York City classic. The Coney Island fireworks will never disappoint. Enjoy the boardwalk’s various activities like arcades, games and karaoke as you watch the fireworks pop. There are tons of different food and drink options to choose from, from funnel cake to lemonade to burgers, you got it. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will go until 11 p.m. Free. 37 Boardwalk West, Brooklyn.

Saturday, July 30

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival: This is a sight you won’t want to miss. This sporting and multicultural event is held to celebrate the fifth moon of the lunar calendar. There will be a variety of Chinese foods to sample as well as traditional performances. There will be live music performed by the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, martial arts by New York Shaolin Temple, and tales by professional storyteller Jonathan Kruk. The event will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free. Meadow Lake North, Queens.

Movies Under the Stars: Join other movie goers in an outdoor showing of “James and The Giant Peach.” It is a retelling of Roald Dahl’s fairy tale done with live action and puppet animation. The movie follows James, a boy with a sad life, and his sudden change in mood as he discovers a magical peach. His adventure only starts as the peach begins to grow bigger and bigger and bigger. The movie starts at dusk or around 8:30 p.m. Free. Beach 17th Street Playground, Queens.

Bottomless Brunch Cruise: Set sail and get ready to relax. Participants will enjoy a delicious 3-course brunch with bottomless mimosas as they take in the scenery of NYC’s waterfront and cityscape. The menu includes chicken and waffles, cinnamon lemon french toast, yogurt parfait, New York Style cheesecake, and much more. You’ll get stunning views of the city’s natural beauty and architecture. Adult tickets are $119 and kid tickets are $59. You can buy tickets here. 12 – 2 p.m. 299 South Street, Manhattan.

Sunday, July 31

Dino Day: This event is gonna be dino-mite! The Staten Island Zoo will be hosting its famous Dino Day. Learn from experienced zoo keepers on how modern day birds and crocodiles are the closest living relatives to dinosaurs. Participants will get to meet the zoo’s ambassador animals that are relatives to the massive creatures that lived so many years ago. The event will be running from 12 – 3 p.m. It is free with zoo admission which is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children. 705 Clove Rd, Staten Island.

Grace Jerk Festival: Hope you’re ready for a taste of something delicious. New York’s biggest Caribbean food and music festival is back and bigger than ever! The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation will run children’s events that include African drumming, storytelling, dance workshops and small performances. There will be various vendors selling delicious cuisine as well as live performances throughout the day. Free. The festival will be open from 12 – 6 p.m. Roy Wilkins Park, Queens.