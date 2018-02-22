Free ‘Bridezillas’ experience in Times Square celebrates the insanity of wedding planning

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former “The Bachelorette” stars, Desiree Hartsock, Trista Sutter, Ashley Herbert and Deanna Pappas, cut the ribbon at the opening of “Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria” on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Netflix / JoJo Whilden

Brides are the worst. They’re so bad that there’s an entire exhibit devoted to just how cruel and extra they can be.

“Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria” in Times Square, opening on Friday, allows you to take out your pent-up anger in a number of fun ways, from a “rage-o-meter” punching bag station, a “tantrum tank” to scream away your crushing existential dread and even a “Bazillion Dollar Bling Bath” full of fake diamonds that lets you be the extra one while enjoying the nightmares that Bridezillas bring.

As you approach the 3,000-square-foot space at 4 Times Square, you’ll be greeted by an over-the-top balloon arrangement outside the doors in the shape of an engagement ring, and inside, you’ll come face-to-face with an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex in a wedding dress.

Yes, you read that correctly.

As you walk through the gallery, you’ll learn about Bridezillas and the things history books won’t teach you. Hera, the Greek goddess of marriage, got married to her brother, Zeus, and jealously murdered her “husbro’s” lovers, for instance, and Cleopatra murdered her first two husbros and finally married a third time for love, according to the exhibit.

Then you’ll see just how over-the-top people can be on their big day with a replica of the largest diamond ring, a bedazzled wedding invitation and perhaps the tackiest fake nail designs ever created. You’ll also be able to vote on which bridesmaid’s dress is the most hideous. It’s not easy because they’re all worthy to be thrown in the fire.

Pass by or listen in on actual women throwing tantrums as part of the WE TV show “Bridezillas” on your way to “bathe” in jewels and calm down with massage helmets donned with veils. (Choose from the “air,” “vibrate” and “music” selections and drift away from the pressures of your imagined nuptial.)

All that’s left is the photos. You’ll be able to show how happy you are in front of the “cray” station and on the classy altar of flowers and tulle, or express your horror by posing underneath a massive, sequined stiletto. Remember, these photos last a lifetime.

If this all sounds like too much, that’s because it is. The exhibit marks the reboot of the WE TV channel’s “Bridezillas” show, which returns on March 2 after a five-year hiatus.

The show wrapped up after 10 years in 2013, but WE says there’s been a renewed demand for the crazy.

“Everyone has an inner ‘zilla,’” said Rosie Pisani, the executive vice president of marketing at WE. “People like to live vicariously through these women.”

The exhibit was the best way for the show to announce its comeback since people are looking for community or shared experiences in an increasingly isolating world, she said.

“The Museum of Natural Hysteria allows you, in a safe way, to rein in your own terror,” Pisani said.

The free exhibit will be open daily Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.