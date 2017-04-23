Brooklyn art gallery displays 3-D portraits of North Korean residents in latest exhibit

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

With global political tensions on the rise, take this opportunity to see the people often overshadowed by the headlines.

A Crown Heights gallery is offering a three-dimensional look — red-and-blue glasses included — at the hidden world of North Korean society.

The exhibition at Happylucky no. 1, titled “3DPRK: Portraits from North Korea,” features anaglyph photographs by Beijing-based Slovenian photographer Matjaž Tancic.

Gallery owner Liane Fredel met Tancic through artist Maija Tammi, whose work has also appeared at Happylucky no. 1.

“[Tancic] stopped by one day when he was in New York and he really liked the gallery,” Fredel said. “He had a book of his with him, and I found his work tremendously fascinating.”

Fredel practically offered him a solo show on the spot. She said this 3-D project in particular brings subjects to life, with portraits of North Korean citizens at work or home.

“For me personally, you just can’t have the image of an enemy in your head when you see these people; you can see how the system has affected them,” Fredel said. “And when you flatten the image, you also flatten the person.”

Viewing the images with and without 3-D glasses also provides two equally important experiences.

“Seeing them without the glasses is surreal, but there’s another layer,” Fredel said. “We all already have glasses on in a way, but it takes a different pair to really see.”

IF YOU GO

“3DPRK: Portraits from North Korea” runs now through May 14 at Happylucky no. 1 | 734 Nostrand Ave., Crown Heights, 646-623-0414, happyluckyno1.com