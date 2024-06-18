Children’s performing arts summer camp opens up registration

Do you have a kid that’s bored during the summer break or passionate about performing arts? The annual Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa’s Children’s Summer Arts Camp has opened registration for the 2024 six-week youth program.

The camp runs from July 1 to Aug. 9 from Monday to Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and this year’s theme is exploring African wildlife, history and culture.

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, a non-profit organization, aims to “enrich, educate, entertain and promote the importance of cultural performing arts to youth and adults in our community,” according to their official website.

During the camp, kids will have the opportunity to delve deeper into African Diaspora dance, music and culture, learning, performing and having fun all at the same time.

According to the children’s summer camp’s official website, it “is the only summer program that offers youth (ages 4-13) a chance to contribute, create, and produce an original live production. We teach writing, dancing, music, singing, drama, set building, costumes, choreography, staging, lighting, and sound.”

Through interactive activities like games and field trips, children will learn and create, while letting their creativity shine through.

“In addition to our camp staff, we attract top artists who have mastered their artistic discipline and come and work with our students. Many who volunteer their time throughout the camp experience,” according to the camp’s official website.

The top-trained staff help children develop their artistic abilities throughout the six weeks.

“Every year we eagerly anticipate producing exciting adventures and fun-filled activities for our youth attendees including dancing, drumming, arts and crafts, choir, acting, and much more,” said in a statement K. Osei Williams, executive director at Asase Yaa’s School of the Arts.

“We always close camp with a theater production featuring our campers, and this year we’re excited about our finale show, ‘Nana’s Expedition,’ where they’ll get a chance to explore and learn about Africa’s rainforests,” Williams added.

Friends and family are invited for the final production.

The summer camp registration fee is $100 and camp tuition is $1100. Registration closes on June 28.