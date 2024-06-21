Complete Playground: The city’s largest and first all-inclusive, indoor play area

The number of playgrounds in New York City exceeds 2,000. This number may seem high, but there are approximately 1.67 million children aged 17 or younger in the New York City metro area, according to a recent ACS census. This would mean that, if you do some long division math, the number of children per playground is roughly 835. Kids would be climbing on top of each other, and the lines for the slides would be longer than the line for an Italian Ice from Ralph’s on a hot summer day!

But now, New York City has Complete Playground—a 40,000-square-foot play area with anything a child desires. More specifically, this activity center is centered around accommodating and uplifting the neurodivergent community—something a normal city playground does not do.They call themselves the first all-inclusive, non-profit playground in the city. (They are also the largest indoor one of its kind, so maybe they’ll be able to help cut down on the lines at the slides.)

Owner and mastermind Alex Reznik is the father of three young boys—one of whom is neurodivergent. His son has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and struggled to learn and speak as a young boy. Reznik—who is Israeli-Ukrainian—detested how his son’s disorder was being treated in America, and saw many innovative processes being used abroad in Europe. Namely, interactive, innovative playground spaces. Through such spaces, Reznik saw his son flourish and develop faster than ever before.

He merged the ideas of what he saw abroad with what he thought this country lacked for children like his own and birthed Complete Playground.

The facility features interactive jumping pads, a massive jungle gym spanning two stories, large open playrooms—some that simulate grocery stores and doctor’s offices—and sensory chambers for the neurodivergent.

The space offers lessons in both martial arts and gymnastics provided by knowledgeable, qualified experts. Martial arts classes are offered for children 3 to 17+, and gymnastics classes are provided for 10-month-olds to 9-year-olds.

This is an inclusive space for all. Reznik wants to make that clear: “Our main goal is to promote inclusivity and acceptance of all children,” he said. “We want them to have fun, but we want them to feel welcome above all else.”

The non-profit playground puts all money back into operations and scholarships. The scholarship programs are created to supplement funding for the less fortunate or for school field trips. Complete Playground also has a sliding-scale entry fee that makes it more accessible for everyone.

Complete Playground’s grand opening will come sometime in mid-July—though an official date has not been set yet. The space has been in soft opening since February as some final phases of renovation and construction are still being completed. Once fully finished, Complete Playground will cater to children from every walk of life.

“I want to create a space that welcomes everyone,” said Reznik. “This space is for all kids; we want to create a space where everyone can play together.”