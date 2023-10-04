Glide into winter: Ice skating rink to debut in Brooklyn Bridge Park

‘Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park’ will give visitors a chance to skate under the borough’s iconic span, while taking in views of the Manhattan skyline.

Get ready to lace up your skates this winter, as the first-ever ice rink is set to open in Brooklyn Bridge Park next month.

‘Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park’ will debut at the Emily Warren Roebling Plaza on Nov. 15, giving skaters a chance to slide across the ice under the Brooklyn Bridge, while taking in the iconic views of the Manhattan skyline.

The new rink comes as a partnership between BSE Global, the parent company of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, and the sports management firm IMG. Together, the two companies teamed up with Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation to create the new ice rink, which they hope will be a popular destination for both New Yorkers and tourists from around the world.

“Ice Skating beside the Brooklyn Bridge has been part of the plan since before park construction began in 2008, and we’re thrilled to see this coming to life, providing long awaited winter recreation against a beautiful and historic backdrop,” said Eric Landau, the President of Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Tickets for the open-air rink go on sale on Friday, with discounts for residents of the Big Apple — beginning at $13.50 for adults during peak times ($9 off-peak hours), and $10 for children.

The rink will be open daily, with skating sessions lasting for 50 minutes.

In an effort to give back to the community, Glide will offer 12,000 free tickets to local New York City residents throughout the season.

“BSE Global is committed to creating unique entertainment experiences for both the local Brooklyn and greater New York City communities and we are truly excited to bring Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park to life,” said Sam Zussman, the CEO of BSE Global. “We’d like to thank the Brooklyn Bridge Park for believing in our shared vision with IMG to create a fun, family friendly winter activity in one of New York City’s most picturesque and beloved parks.”

Throughout the winter, Glide will also facilitate guided activities, such as skating schools, group outings, corporate experiences and more.

“‘Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park’ promises to become an unmissable event in the fall and winter calendar and we are delighted to become the stewards of Brooklyn’s newest community space and winter attraction alongside our partners at Brooklyn Bridge Park and BSE Global,” said Stephen Flint Wood, the EVP and Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment Events at IMG.

To purchase tickets and learn more about scheduling, visit Glide’s website.