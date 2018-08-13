Harlem Week festivals, activities and deals you shouldn’t miss out on

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Harlem Week is in full swing with upcoming festivals, an outdoor farmers market and a film screening at St. Nicholas Park (pictured). Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

While the now monthlong Harlem Week is halfway over, there’s still a lot of fun coming up you won’t want to skip if you have FOMO (fear of missing out).

From discounts at restaurants to dance parties, international shopping and an outdoor movie screening, Harlem has your next two weeks covered.

To help, we’ve rounded up our recommendations of the best events and activities coming up below:

Harlem Restaurant and Retail Week (Aug. 15 – Aug. 31)

A dozen Harlem restaurants and businesses are offering discounts for those who show their receipts from other Harlem businesses, including Ponty Bistro Harlem, Sylvia’s Restaurant, Red Rooster, Melba’s, Oso, Manna’s, Coogan’s, Floridita, Make My Cake, Londell’s Supper Club, Whole Foods, Lenox Sapphire and more.

Outdoor Farmers Market (Aug. 14)

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., choose from fresh fruits and veggies from local farmers at the A.C. Powell Jr. State Office Building Plaza at 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Health, Wealth & Music (Aug. 17)

Starting at 4 p.m., this health and resource fair at the Herbert Cave Auditorium at Harlem Hospital (512 Lenox Ave.) will have live performances by Easy AD of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers, Clean Money Music, Bobby Booshay, Afrikan Kartel, Pete Colon, Division X and more.

Summer in the City festival (Aug. 18)

From noon to 5 p.m., 135th Street will be bumpin’ with live music, dancing, a film screening and more for free. Don’t miss the following activities:

Higher education fair — Meet representatives from more than 50 SUNY, CUNY, community colleges, technical and trade schools, historically black colleges and universities. They’ll provide information on admissions, scholarships and financial aid. (Between Malcolm X and A.C. Powell Jr. boulevards)

Dancing in the streets — DJs from WBLS 107.5 FM will spin tunes from noon to 3 p.m. at the St. Nicholas Avenue stage.

The Fabulous Fashion Flava Show — Designers of urban fashion will showcase their best down the runway at the St. Nicholas Avenue stage from 3 to 4 p.m.

International vendors village — Shop from international vendors who sell arts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, hats, food and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be product sampling and job recruitment.

ImageNation outdoor film festival — Head to St. Nicholas Park at 7 p.m. for an outdoor screening of “I Am Not Your Negro,” which was nominated for a 2017 Academy Award. The story follows James Baldwin’s quest to write a book on the personal lives and assassinations of his close friends, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

Harlem Day (Aug. 19)

Live music will be pumping all afternoon at three different stages — jazz, R&B musical theater, hip-hop and gospel at the Fifth Avenue main stage; dance, gospel, jazz, spoken word, hip-hop, R&B, musical theater and a back-to-school children’s fashion show at the YMCA stage at A.C. Powell Jr. Boulevard; R&B, hip-hop, blues and dance at the St. Nicholas Avenue main stage.

International vendors village — Shop from makers from around the world who sell arts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, hats, food and more from 1 to 6 p.m.

The Upper Manhattan Auto Show — Get a close up look at classic, vintage and new cars, motorcycles and historic buses (between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Our Health Village — Harlem Hospital will be giving health testing and information from noon to 6 p.m. between 136th and 137th streets and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Upper Manhattan Small Business Expo and Fair — Meet the neighborhood’s small business owners and shop from their selections from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Percy Sutton Harlem 5K Run & Health Walk (Aug. 25)

Run or walk in honor of Historic Harlem and the late Percy Sutton, who was Manhattan borough president in the 1970s and helped make the NYC Marathon a five-borough event. The 1.5-mile walk circles St. Nicholas Park and runs alongside Jackie Robinson Park, ending at St. Nicholas Avenue at 138th Street. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $34 for nonmembers of the New York Road Runners.