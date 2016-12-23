Kwanzaa Crawl looks to support Brooklyn black-owned bars

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Move over, SantaCon. Kwanzaa Crawl is coming to town.

The one-day event, to be held on Dec. 26 — the first day of Kwanzaa — invites people to support black-owned businesses throughout several communities in Brooklyn. The crawl also happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of the holiday.

“The crawl is focused on the social aspect of building community, and facilitates the creation of economic empowerment within our community,” according to Kwanzaa Crawl’s website. Crawlers can expect to sing as they move from place to place.

A total of 17 bars across Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Fort Greene and Park Slope are participating.

So, how does it work? There’s a central meeting point at 1 p.m. at Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St. From there, you pick a bar on the list as your starting point, and whoever else chooses the same spot becomes part of your “team.” You and your team (accompanied by a team leader) will then travel bar-to-bar together.

Those interested in attending can RSVP ahead of time through eventbrite.com. Purchase of a $10 Kwanzaa Crawl cup gets you entry into the 17 locations, plus drink deals.