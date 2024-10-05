No cat, no problem: 3 NYC cat cafés you should visit for National Cat Day

Cat lovers of New York City rejoice on this auspicious National Cat Day! For cat owners, their fur babies are celebrated every day of the year with catnip and chin scratches galore, but living in the city with a pet can be a dream instead of a reality for many.

If you are still awaiting the day when you can bring your own companion to their forever home, or just want to spend your weekend in the presence of some adorable kitties, look no further!

Here are some places in Manhattan and Brooklyn to get your feline fix and beat the fomo this National Cat Day on Oct. 29:

Meow Parlour– 43 Essex St. New York NY 10002

Touted as NYC’s first cat cafe, Meow Parlour is a sanctuary to play with adoptable cats in a safe and relaxing environment. An assortment of baked goods and drink items are also available for purchase, supplied by the patisserie Macaron Parlour.

Adults and kids 9+ can book online regular visits for 50 minutes, or snack time visits for 90 minutes that include one beverage and one pastry with the purchase of a ticket. For the younger cat enthusiasts under 9, a kids hour is also available to reserve.

If you’re looking to take your cat hangout even further, Meow Parlour hosts a special Yoga with Cats event on select dates! These events include 30 minutes of play time, and an hour of yoga and cool down amongst the purring pals. Mats are provided if needed.

If you happen to fall in love with a particular cat, each and every one is available for adoption. Interested parties must put in an application to schedule an appointment, ensuring that every kitty goes to a loving home.

Learn more about Meow Parlour at their website here.

Koneko– 26 Clinton St. New York, NY 10002

Located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Koneko is the first in America to emulate the style of the phenomenon that are cat cafes in Japan. They sport a menu full of Japanese inspired food and baked goods, plus beer, wine, and sake for any interested adult attendees.

Adorably, Koneko is split into three spaces for their cats to roam: the “Upper Cattery,” the “Lower Cattery,” and the outdoor “Catio.” A wide variety of different experiences can be booked through their website, from the standard “Cat Nap” visit, to “Kitty Brunch,” to “Thirsty Purrsdays,” there are so many options for cat time.

Koneko is also partnered with a non profit, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, to work in getting stray cats off the streets and into loving homes. All of the 20 cats housed at the cafe at any given time are adoptable.

Learn more about Koneko at their website here.

Brooklyn Cat Cafe– 76 Montague St. Brooklyn, NY 11201

For those located in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Cat Cafe is the only establishment you’ll find in the borough. They pride themselves on being one of the first cat cafes in the country, and the only in the city run by a non-profit organization.

Along with their standard cat hangout times, many different types of events are held throughout the year: “Zoomies” (a comedy show), movie nights, “Arts and Cats” crafting event, “Music and Mocktails,” and game nights. Brooklyn Cat Cafe also hosts yoga sessions. If you have a soft spot for kittens above all else, book a “Kitten Party” to feed, cuddle, and play with some tiny babies!

All of the proceeds from these events go to supporting Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition (BBAW), an organization dedicated to ending cat homelessness in the city.

A visit to Brooklyn Cat Cafe will not only leave you feeling filled with cat joy, but you can also know that you’ve played a small part in making the lives of so many pets better.

To book reservations and learn more about Brooklyn Cat Cafe, visit their website here.