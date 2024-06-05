Catch the third Uptown Night Market of the year in Harlem this month

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On the second Thursday of every month from April through October, food vendors, performers, and community gather under the Arches of Harlem for the popular Uptown Night Market.

This June 13th beginning at 4 p.m. the market welcomes New York City residents and visitors to indulge in a variety of tasty dishes as they enjoy performances that reflect Uptown’s unique and vibrant culture. The event is free and welcomes all ages, ensuring fun for every family member.

The event, organized by MASC Hospitality Group (MHG), also the parents of Bronx, Brooklyn, Vegan, and Latin Night Markets with the help of sponsors like West Harlem Development Corporation, Green Mountain Energy, Sprite Chill, Liquid Death, T-Mobile, Raising Cane’s and SunnyD Vodka Seltzer made June’s market a reality.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a diversity of food and merchandise from 50 different vendors, ensuring sweet and savory items, something for every palate. Whether it’s Spanish Paella from Paella Party CT’s, seafood cravings from DownEast Lobstah’s or fusion dishes from Mel’s Fusion Kitchen, everyone is ensured to find something that aligns with their preferences.

Other food vendors include Sassy’s Fishcakes, which offer Caribbean-based items, Kelvin’s Kitchen LLC and On Fire Barbecue offer familiar favorites. For dessert, Chocolicious NYC will satisfy those who crave sweets and for those who opt for a plant-based treat, Culiraw INC will be the answer.

The entertainment line up for the night will be a combination of culture and fun. Harlem Run will jump start the evening with a high-energy HIIT workout. Followed by Velekete African Ancestral Percussion, then The Collective will bring soulful sounds to the night. Afterwards, DJ Cosi will inspire attendees to the dance floor.

The Uptown Night Market is a hub for community where local vendors and performers can showcase their talents and the rich culture that Uptown New York has to offer. A food fest where thousands of people from all ages come and connect.