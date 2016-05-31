‘Transparent’ season 4 ordered by Amazon

Amazon has ordered a fourth season of the groundbreaking television series “Transparent” before the third season has even premiered.

Season four of the Emmy-Award winning original series will premiere in 2017, according to a news release. The show centers around a Los Angeles family that’s dealing with sex, love and relationships following Jeffrey Tambor’s character Maura’s shift from male-identifying to female-identifying.

“Transparent” also stars Gaby Hoffmann, Judith Light, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker. The creator and showrunner Jill Soloway returns for season four.

Season three will be available on Amazon Prime in fall 2016.