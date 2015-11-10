Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2015: Backstage with Kendall Jenner and more models

Kendall Jenner talks backstage before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 10, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay

Among the chaotic sea of hairspray and rhinestones backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Tuesday, first-timer Kendall Jenner seemed relaxed as she chatted with reporters about her diet for the world’s most famous lingerie show.

“Egg whites and avocado,” the 20-year-old divulged, while other angels around her snapped selfies as they had last minute touch-ups made to their hair and nails.

Australian model Shanina Shaik, 24, is walking the Victoria’s Secret runway for the fourth time this year.

“It becomes a lot easier on the nerves,” doing it year after year, Shaik said. “I know what to expect and to have a good time.”

For models making their debuts, such as Jenner and Gigi Hadid, Shaik gave the advice to “just be happy, be yourself and enjoy the moment.”

NYC-based Shaik also chatted about her favorite neighborhood in the city — Meatpacking District — and said seafood restaurant Catch was her favorite local dinner spot.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 8 on CBS, with musical guests Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.