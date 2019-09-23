Breakout "When They See Us" actor Jharrel Jerome, "Pose" star Billy Porter and several other celebrities represented New York City at the Emmys ceremony Sunday night with historic and memorable wins.

Jerome — who earned critical praise for his role in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series about five men exonerated of a Central Park rape — is responsible for one of the evening's most emotional moments. The 21-year-old, a Bronx native, took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series and dedicated his win to the Exonerated Five, known formerly as the Central Park Five.

"I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin, waiting for my mom's cooking or something," Jerome, who portrayed Bronx native Korey Wise in the limited series, said onstage while accepting his Emmy. "I have to thank my mom who's with me today — my beautiful mother — damn, damn, I couldn't do it without her … Of course, Ava. Thank you for giving me this opportunity … but most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five. For Raymond [Santana Jr.], Yusef [Salaam], Antron [McCray], Kevin [Richardson] and King Korey Wise."

The actor, a LaGuardia High School alum, received a standing ovation from his castmates, as well as the five men who were sentenced to prison in 1990 for a crime they did not commit. "I love you, brothers. Thank you for choosing me," DuVernay wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of her and the men.

Jerome beat out big-name actors Benicio Del Toro, Hugh Grant, Mahershala Ali, Jared Harris and Sam Rockwell in the category. The show itself was nominated for outstanding limited series, which was awarded to HBO's "Chernobyl."

Also representing NYC with a big win: Billy Porter, who took home an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in the Manhattan-set FX series, "Pose."

Porter, who portrays the series' ballroom MC Pray Tell, made history with the win as the first openly gay black actor to receive the award. “I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day,” said Porter, donning a ball-worthy, oversized, blinged-out hat and suit jacket.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — Amazon's '50s-set series about a housewife-turned-comedian — received a total of eight Emmys throughout the evening. Though lead actress Rachel Brosnahan lost the outstanding lead actress in a comedy title to "Fleabag's" Phoebe Waller-Bridge, supporting actors Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein both won in their respective supporting categories.

"I dedicate this to the strength of a woman," Borstein said while accepting her award.

The 71st Emmy Awards aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the full list of winners, including other local productions like "Fosse/Verdon," go to emmys.com.