Zac Efron: Opening up about addiction was a ‘weight off my chest’

Zac Efron said he feels relieved after opening up recently about his battle with addiction.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show on Monday, Efron said that giving a recent in-depth interview to The Hollywood Reporter felt like “a weight off my chest.”

“It was a rough year,” the “Neighbors” star today “Today’s” Matt Lauer.

But the 26-year-old said that putting out his new film, a comedy co-starring Seth Rogen, was “such a great sort of icing on the cake for all of this.”

“It couldn’t be better now,” Efron said.

In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Efron, who went to rehab last year, said that dealing with addiction is a “never-ending struggle.”

“I was drinking a lot, way too much,” said Efron, acknowledging his drug use, too.

Now, Efron has been seeing a therapist and has joined Alcoholic Anonymous, which he said has “changed my life.”

“Things are so much easier now,” said the former “High School Musical” star.