Two must be Zoe Saldana’s lucky number.

The actress is pregnant with twins, E! News reported on Thursday, following reports on Wednesday that she and hubby Marco Perego are expecting (Her rep still hasn’t confirmed the news).

“She’s thrilled,” one source told E!.

Saldana, 36, is about three months along, but “will only announce the news when she’s ready,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Saldana and Perego, an Italian artist, got married in September 2013.