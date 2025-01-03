Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After two months of work and increased precipitation, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwal announced that New York City is no longer on a drought watch.

The drought watch was first issued on Nov. 2 during the driest weather spell in the city’s recorded history, and was eventually elevated to a drought warning on Nov. 18 when the lack of precipitation led to unprecedented challenges, including several wildfires in the city and the watershed. DEP implemented measures to safeguard the city’s water supply, including delaying the Delaware Aqueduct repair project and urging New Yorkers to conserve water.

Rainfall data saw that November and December saw 20% above average precipitation levels in the watershed, which, coupled with melting snowpack, significantly boosted reservoir levels in the Catskills and the Hudson Valley. By Dec. 16, the drought warning was dropped back down to a drought watch.

“Thanks to everyday New Yorkers stepping up to conserve water, and above-average precipitation over the last two months, we are now able to safely lift the drought warning for our city,” said Mayor Adams. “Again, our city has shown its resiliency and ability to come together during difficult times. By working together and heeding officials’ advice, we were able to avoid a much more serious drought emergency. The work of New Yorkers in conserving water these past two months has paid off, and now we can end this historic drought.”

“The lifting of the drought watch underscores the critical role of DEP’s strategic planning and adaptive management of New York City’s critical water resources,” said Commissioner Aggarwala. “I’m grateful to our fellow city agencies for their partnership and to all New Yorkers for their conservation efforts, which helped us save water. Let’s continue to use water wisely to ensure the resilience and reliability of the city’s water supply system.”

DEP manages the country’s largest municipal water supply system, and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality drinking water to nearly 10 million residents, including 8.3 million in New York City. By pausing the Delaware Aqueduct repair project and reopening the water tunnel, DEP was able to optimize water flow to the city while also protecting the long-term health of the water supply. DEP is optimistic that the repairs will resume later this fall.

New York City’s average daily water demand decreased 35% over the past several decades, even though the population of the city has grown by more than one million people. At its peak in 1979, the city was using an average of 1.5 billion gallons of water a day, but now, thanks to improved management strategies, 1.1 billion gallons a day on average, and under 1 billion gallons during the winter months.

“Recent precipitation and the vigilance of New Yorkers who heeded calls to conserve water resources have alleviated dry conditions across the state,” said New York state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC experts will continue to monitor conditions and work with New York City officials and localities across the state to identify any necessary steps and actions needed to help prevent additional shortages.”