Abby Wambach is a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world

Barbie has yet another career accomplishment: FIFA Women’s World Cup winner.

Mattel unveiled an Abby Wambach Barbie at the MAKERS 2016 Conference in California on Wednesday.

“I was a Barbie kid. I played with Barbies my whole life,” Wambach, 35, said in a video capturing the big reveal.

Made of plastic, Abby Wambach is fantastic.

Wambach, who is married to former professional soccer player Sarah Huffman, made history kissing her wife on the sidelines after her big 2015 Women’s World Cup win.

“This is a really impactful statement,” Wambach said of her look-alike doll. “It just proves that we really are getting somewhere.”

On Jan. 28, Barbie released a new line of Fashionista dolls, featuring diverse dolls in several body shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

Self-proclaimed Barbie kid Wambach also spoke on having yet another diverse Barbie in the lineup. “Maybe your doll doesn’t look exactly like you feel, here’s another option,” she said.

Some are dubbing this new doll the first-ever lesbian Barbie, though no evidence suggests the sexuality of 60 years of various Barbie dolls.

Unfortunately for doll enthusiasts, the Abby Wambach doll was a one-of-a-kind creation and Mattel has no plans to currently sell the Barbies in stores.

“We hope through the Abby Wambach doll we can continue to inspire young girls to be as incredible as the woman that inspired the doll,” said a Mattel spokesperson.