Stuffed with turkey and potatoes, there’s not much we’d rather do at the end of a relaxing Thanksgiving than curl up with Netflix and a slice of pie. But thanks to a little something known as Black Friday, that laid-back evening can easily be cut short.

Some people, for one reason or another, actually enjoy skipping out early on their turkey dinners to stand out in the cold and score a new TV for 30 percent off.

We’re all for a good deal. Who isn’t? But this shopping-obsessed holiday is beginning to feel like that relative who always overstays his welcome.

Here’s why we should all skip out on Black Friday and enjoy the day off instead.