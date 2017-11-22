Stuffed with turkey and potatoes, there’s not much we’d rather do at the end of a relaxing Thanksgiving than curl up with Netflix and a slice of pie. But thanks to a little something known as Black Friday, that laid-back evening can easily be cut short.

Some people, for one reason or another, actually enjoy skipping out early on their turkey dinners to stand out in the cold and score a new TV for 30 percent off.

We’re all for a good deal. Who isn’t? But this shopping-obsessed holiday is beginning to feel like that relative who always overstays his welcome.

Here’s why we should all skip out on Black Friday and enjoy the day off instead.

It involves waking up early

If you're lucky enough to have off on
If you're lucky enough to have off on Thanksgiving AND the day after, why would you waste it waking up before the sun rises to make a 5 a.m. sale? (Credit: Getty Images / Sandy Huffaker)

Or not sleeping at all

Black Friday sales are creeping earlier and earlier,
Black Friday sales are creeping earlier and earlier, starting on Thursday afternoon and running all through the night. Good luck returning to work on Monday after partying through Thanksgiving Eve, stuffing yourself with turkey on Thursday and then staying up all night. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Peppler)

Everything is so crowded

You know what's not crowded on Black Friday?
You know what's not crowded on Black Friday? Your apartment. (Credit: Getty Images / David Ramos)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Where are the deals we really care about?

How about a Black Friday special that slashes
How about a Black Friday special that slashes our rent in half? Or gives us buy-one-get-one-free drink deals? (Credit: Clover Club)

You'll just end up spending money on yourself

Chances are you ventured out on at least
Chances are you ventured out on at least one Black Friday in your lifetime before deciding the whole ordeal isn't your thing. Unless you were super organized, you probably made purchases for yourself instead of getting a head start on your holiday lists. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Timothy A. Clary)

You go from being thankful to greedy in hours

4 p.m. on Thanksgiving: *Sits around a table

4 p.m. on Thanksgiving: *Sits around a table appreciating friends and family.*

4 p.m. on Black Friday: *Sits around a table admiring new possessions.*

(Credit: Charlie Palmer Group)

Working retail is a nightmare

It's horrible actually being a Black Friday shopper
It's horrible actually being a Black Friday shopper but it's even worse being an employee who has to deal with growing lines and complaining customers. (Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur)

You can find deals on Cyber Monday without leaving bed

Sure, 50 percent off sounds like a lot.
Sure, 50 percent off sounds like a lot. But you can get a deal just as enticing come Cyber Monday without even leaving your bed. (Credit: Newsday / Ana P. Gutierrez)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

It’s a dangerous day

If you do decide to head out to
If you do decide to head out to the stores and push your way through crowds, stay safe. Shopper injuries are all too common on Black Friday. (Credit: Ed Betz)