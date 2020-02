Black Friday, Thanksgiving Day store hours for Macy’s, Best Buy and more

Some holiday deals start as early as 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday is upon us, with stores opening their doors as early as 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day for marathon shopping experiences, while others are making a statement by closing Thursday and opening for Black Friday. Here are the store hours for major retailers’ Black Friday deals this year. Hours may vary by location.

OPEN THANKSGIVING

Kmart: 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until 10 p.m. Friday

Old Navy: 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until 11 p.m. Friday

J.C. Penney: 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until 10 p.m. Friday

Best Buy: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday

Macy’s: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Friday

Toys “R” Us: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until 11 p.m. Friday

Kohl’s: 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until midnight Friday

Sears: 6 p.m.-midnight Thanksgiving Day; 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday

Target: 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, remaining open until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight Friday

OPEN BLACK FRIDAY

GameStop: 5 a.m. until close of business Friday

Barnes & Noble: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday

Burlington Coat Factory: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday

Marshalls: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday

Uniqlo: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (in Manhattan) or 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday (in Brooklyn)

RadioShack: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday